See how your stars are going to align on Monday, 14 August 2023. Cancer should treat themselves with a bit of luxury. Leo should watch out for power struggles. Virgo shall find quiet strength from within. Libra shall see creative characters take form. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to step into the limelight.

Let’s see how this Monday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The day shall help you step into leadership roles while taking the initiative for the life you truly deserve. These vibes can also help you overcome insecurities that have held you back, though you’ll need to show yourself some extra grace.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The day’s vibes pair well with interior updates and domestic duties, so be sure to show your home some extra maintenance. Meanwhile, the cosmic climate shall ask you to nurture your heart, especially if grief has been bubbling to the surface recently. Consider spending some time in the kitchen tonight, recreating your favourite recipes.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The day’s vibes pair well with striking conversation and researching topics you feel passionate about, giving your brain something productive to cling to. If there are any fences that need to be mended within your network, be sure to extend an apology. Watch out for distractions threatening to throw you off task.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You should wake up feeling warm, grounded, and grateful today. This cosmic climate also grants permission to treat yourself with a bit of luxury, so don’t feel guilty for splurging. Meanwhile, the day shall reestablish a sense of self-worth and personal value.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): The day shall help you find individuality through spiritual means. Connecting with your higher power will be particularly therapeutic under these vibes, helping to boost your luck and courage. Watch out for power struggles or issues with authority while opting to brush off small conflicts before they evolve into something bigger.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You’ll find quiet strength from within today. Don’t be afraid to go deep within, admiring your ability to adapt and persevere. Meanwhile, if there are any romantic entanglements lacking closure, now may be a good time to readdress these issues or decide to let go once and for all.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Your community will bustle with warm and creative characters today. Lean into these vibes by setting your own example and proudly promote the interests, hobbies, and belief systems you identify most strongly with. If you’re a believer in past lives, you may also find yourself in the midst of someone you’ve known before this time.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You should feel motivated to move boldly toward success. Don’t be afraid to step into the limelight at work, especially when creative ideas manifest. Meanwhile, try not to get sidetracked this afternoon that might threaten to pull you away from your responsibilities and tempting you with fun and artistic inspiration.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): The cosmic climate shall usher in good vibes as the workweek begins. Keep your eyes peeled for guidance from the universe right now, and don’t be afraid to try your hand at luck. Divine inspiration will find you, promising healing through the arts.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): A proud and transformative ambiance will find you today. These vibes pair well with accessing your courage; use them to move beyond any restrictions, people, or situations that have weighed you down for too long. This cosmic climate can also provide emotional release, though you’ll need to face your feelings in order to benefit from these vibes.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): The ambiance will be harmonious, refreshing, and warm today. You can also thank this luminary placement for a boost to your charisma, though your love life is poised to benefit as well. Remember to ground lest you float away from your responsibilities.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): The day shall urge you to get serious about your health and maintain efficient routines. Meanwhile, the cosmic climate shall help you to establish a strong sense of self-worth. Past opportunities may also resurface, bringing forth prosperity.