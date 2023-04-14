Know how your stars are going to be aligned this Friday, 14 April 2023. Aries will find their electronic devices to be distracting this morning. Taurus should avoid multitasking. Gemini may feel a bit unstable and overstimulated today. Cancer should be watchful for irrational behaviours from themselves and people around them. Today’s cosmic climate could cause Leo to feel fears and insecurities. Virgo should prioritise their own work. Libra may get annoyed byroadblocks or authoritative figures. Scorpio should not avoid their emotions. Sagittarius should be careful of what they speak today as their words can get them in trouble.

Let’s have a look at how this Friday is going to unfold for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You will find your electronic devices to be distracting this morning. You can face confusion and conflict later this afternoon. Make sure that you are acknowledging your needs this evening.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Avoid multitasking this morning, as it might cause you to fumble. Fortunately, you will feel stable and supported later, which will allow you to get back on track. Consider embracing solitude this evening and avoid moving impulsively.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You may feel a bit unstable and overstimulated today. The current cosmic climate will encourage you to get organised within your ambitions. The evening is going to be ideal for going outside and exploring your community.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Be watchful for irrational behaviours from yourself and people around you. The current cosmic climate could cause you to get in political disagreements. Fortunately, you will feel a stabilising energy in the afternoon, that will nudge you to make new connections. You will have a chance to heal yourself this evening.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Today’s cosmic climate could cause you to feel fears and insecurities. But you can regain control over your mind if you practice the art of letting go. Avoid using social media and electronic devices much today. Evening is going to be ideal for indulging in spirituality or romance.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You should prioritise your own work this morning. The universe will later ask you to reflect on your wants and needs. Let yourself hangout with a trusted companion in the evening.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You may get annoyed by roadblocks or authoritative figures in the morning. Today’s cosmic climate can cause you to become more rebellious. You will have a chance to shake off today’s negative vibes this afternoon. Let yourself embrace love this evening, as the universe gets you in the mood to make a new connection.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Don’t avoid your emotions this morning. The current cosmic climate could bring deep feelings to you. You can counter any discomfort you face by relying on your spirituality. Pay attention to your health in the evening, and try to lay low from home.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You should be careful of what you speak today as your words can get you in trouble. Luckily, you will be able to easily control your emotions this afternoon. Today’s cosmic climate is going to encourage you to prioritise efficiency and organisations.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Your sense of stability may get negatively impacted this morning. Fortunately, you will find your confidence and clarity getting elevated in the afternoon. Be careful of what you to say to yourself, as today’s vibes could trigger negative thought patterns. Let yourself embrace luxury at home this evening, as the universe pushes you to find restoration.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You may feel disorganised this morning, but try to remain clam if you face chaos. You will feel a supportive energy in the afternoon, that will encourage you to plan logically for your future. Consider journaling or talking to a trusted friend in case you feel frustrated.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Your age may be elevated this morning. It is crucial that you direct your focus towards positive thinking and activities that brings you fulfilment. You will feel clear-minded in the afternoon. Consider embracing luxury in the evening and show yourself some extra care.