See how your stars are going to align on Sunday, 13 August 2023. Cancer should keep tabs on their spending while Leo should consider updating their image. Virgo should move on with their life. Libra should be mindful of past betrayal. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to explore their spiritual community.

Let’s see how this Sunday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Consider revisiting old friendships or passion projects today. A busy energy takes hold, asking you to catch up with household chores and personal errands. Excitement will fill the air, urging you to do something unpredictable from the comfort of home.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Consider catching up with family or childhood friends today. This cosmic climate will be nostalgic and sweet, reminding you of the interests, people, and events that shaped you. Think outside the box as this would urge you to be authentically yourself while nurturing the creative genius within.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The day shall urge you to nurture your heart above all else, even if doing so requires you to suddenly vanish from the limelight. Ah-ha moments may also manifest under this cosmic climate, but only if you honor what your heart is saying.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Spiritual messages could manifest themselves today. Keep tabs on your spending, considering how you might make old items new again instead of splurging. Plan on engaging with your spiritual self, offering an escape from the tensions.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): The day shall help you feel inspired to rebrand or update your image, pulling from old fashion styles that have come back on trend. These vibes pair well with turning your phone on silent and practicing self-care, giving your brain a much-needed reprieve from the outside world.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Opportunities for closure will manifest today. Though this celestial union could trigger unpleasant memories from the past, you’ll be in a unique position to learn important lessons, let go, and move on with your life. Plan on getting out to explore your community while keeping your eyes peeled for signs from the universe.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Consider reconnecting with friends from the past. Just be sure to implement boundaries with anyone who has betrayed you in the past. These vibes also pair well with working from behind the scenes on professional projects and personal transformations, so be sure to prioritize the activities most important to you.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Take note of any interesting dreams that occurred while you slept, looking for messages from beyond. Consider exploring your spiritual community, putting you in the mood for philosophical connection.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Your spirituality and commitment to love will shine through today. These vibes pair well with meditation and soul work, so be sure to plan your day accordingly. By night, be mindful of whom you should and should not surround yourself with.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You’ll have a chance to reconnect with your most intimate bonds today. This cosmic climate can also bring closure when it comes to matters of the heart, helping you fully release any grief you’d rather not carry. You may also want to be on the lookout for unexpected creative opportunities or social invitations.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You may feel tempted to walk down memory lane within matters of the heart today. Don’t hold back if you are drawn to relive fond moments from the past, but avoid the temptation to reconnect with any former flames who weren’t good for you.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Check in with your habits and recent routines today. An exciting and flirtatious energy will take hold, bringing passion to the air. Don’t be surprised if an admirer suddenly reveals themselves, and consider doing the same if you’ve been harboring a secret crush.