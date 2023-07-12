See how your stars are going to align on Wednesday, 12 July 2023. Cancer should choose their words wisely, Leo should take a mindful approach to the day. Virgo should make an active choice to choose positivity, Libra should embrace change. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to stay open to new experiences.

Let’s see how this Wednesday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Try not to let your troubles overshadow your mood today. You shall bring a grounded energy to the table, helping you reclaim a sense of stability and security, especially if you tap into your gratitude. Keep your eyes peeled for small blessings and consider moving outside the box.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Your day may feel like a bit of a juggling act though there will be many voices requesting support, social burnout could occur if you don’t honor your own needs. If ever there was a time to let your freak flag fly, it’s under this cosmic climate.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The negative impacts of too much screen time could weigh on you today. Consider unplugging in order to connect with nature, even if you only have a few minutes to spare between tasks and work duties. Pay attention to any wild ideas your psyche cooks up.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): An increase in responsibilities may leave you feeling stretched thin, but try not to abandon your needs. Lean into today’s energy by trying a new spot for lunch or supporting small businesses online. Watch out for tension this evening and choose your words wisely when dealing with conflict or stress.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You may struggle internally but take a mindful approach to the day. Have compassion for yourself and others as the hours pass, and consider leaning into your spirituality or meditation practice if you start to feel overwhelmed. Flashes of insight can help you overcome obstacles.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Do your best to stay out of quarrels that could ruin your day, making the active choice to choose positivity. The universe will seek to guide you right now, so be sure to embrace the mystic within. Watch out for tension tonight and consider scheduling some alone time for self-care.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): The vibe may feel a bit tense within your closest relationships today. Try not to take it personally if loved ones feel distant, and be mindful of how you yourself are treating others. Opportunities for personal growth will come to fruition marking the perfect excuse to embrace change, act boldly, and try new things.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): It may seem hard to stay organized with vast dreams but breaking down big ambitions into smaller steps will help the other side propel you along. Your heart is due for some pleasant surprises, especially when you stay open to new experiences and interactions.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Competing with others will only hurt you today. Though your pride may feel challenged at times, letting go of unnecessary squabbles will serve you in the long term. Breakthroughs at work will keep you busy and working as a team can propel you to the next level.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Try to remember that disappointment is a part of life, giving yourself space to honor and grief that needs resolving. These vibes are ideal for breaking free from tradition, especially where friendships and artistic pursuits are concerned. Plan on doing something creative but try not to put demands for perfection on yourself, opting for artistic freedom instead.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Avoid the temptation to voice criticisms today. Though your discerning eye will easily pinpoint where improvements can be made, sensitive egos won’t take kindly to such feedback or advice. Look for reasons to feel grateful.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Remember that it’s okay to feel uncertain at times, but try not to let these sentiments negatively impact your ego. Brilliant ideas will find you and sharing ideas with others could lead to major breakthroughs. This cosmic climate could also conjure unexpected news, so be sure to answer if your bestie calls.