This is how your stars are aligned today, 12 February, 2023. Aries should avoid lending and borrowing money. Taurus should put their faith in their actions and deeds. Gemini will be able to complete their work quickly today. For Cancer, it is the right time for them to make marriage-related decisions. Leo can feel unwell today. Virgo may face resistance from others. Libra may find it difficult to focus on the present today. Sagittarius may face difficulty in appreciating the joys in their life today. It would be best for Capricorn to stay away from their electronic devices this morning. Aquarius won’t feel very social. Pisces may lose track of their spending today.

This is how the cosmic climate is going to be for you today:

Aries (21 March – 19 April):

You should avoid lending and borrowing money. Ensure that you don’t argue with anyone as you can get humiliated. You may receive outstanding money back from your borrowers. Make sure that you are careful about your health. You can also anticipate getting help from your friends. However, you can face some negativity in a love relationship.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May):

You should put your faith in your actions and deeds. There is going to be a good balance between your income and expenses. Today, you will be able to dominate your enemies and may make investments in the new business. You will have a nice reputation and may go sightseeing with your life partner.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June):

You will be able to complete your work quickly today. Your family life is going to be pleasurable. You will make the payment of your debts and might try something innovative and big in your business. You may be troubled by acid reflux and burping today. You need to ensure that you are drinking plenty of water. You will experience excitement from the success of your children.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July):

This is the right time for you to make marriage-related decisions. You might go shopping for household items. Today, you will properly use your intelligence and tact. If you are associated with banking and consulting services, you will be promoted.

Leo (23 July – 22 August):

You can feel unwell today. You might take a shortcut to succeed quickly. However, this trick can backfire. You may get criticised by some people. Your attitude should get flexible with changing times, and your dominance may decline in your family.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September):

Today, you may face resistance from others. You are going to feel misunderstood and ignored. However, working overtime to prove a point is only going to bring you more conflict. Later in the afternoon, ingenious and creative thoughts can be triggered. However, these ideas are going to slip from your psyche as quickly as they come. So, you should write these thoughts down as soon as they emerge.

Libra (23 September – 22 October):

You may find it difficult to focus on the present today. However, try not to lose gratitude for what you have in the moment. Be wary of the emotionally intense standoffs and power struggles later in the afternoon. Fortunately, you will be able to unwind later tonight. You will get a chance to embrace relaxation and luxury.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November):

You may find it difficult to stay focused on your agenda today. You can slow down to prioritise tasks, as moving impulsively is going to only exaggerate any stress you are struggling to temper. Be watchful for the romantic conflict later in the afternoon. You may suddenly begin to crave independence, but you need to avoid lashing out at those who love you just because you are afraid of being tied down.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December):

You may face difficulty in appreciating the joys in your life today. Don’t feel guilty if you feel like you need to break from your family or friends for nurturing your heart. You may face unexpected chaos later in the afternoon. You should seek ways to support yourself physically. Take your time to stretch and breathe deeply in case you become overwhelmed.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January):

It would be best to keep yourself away from your electronic devices this morning. You may become overly interested in how other people see you. Something unexpected will happen to you in the afternoon. You may face ego hits and social conflict.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February):

Today, you won’t feel very social. You can take some time out for yourself, but be mindful to articulate your sentiments with grace to avoid conflict. You should watch out for the disharmony in your home today.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March):

You may lose track of your spending today, making it crucial that you exercise restraint. Later in the afternoon, your intuition will benefit from a cosmic boost. You should take some time out for meditation and spiritual work to navigate these vibes effectively.

