Know how your stars are going to be aligned this Wednesday, 12 April 2023. Aries should consider observing and learning from the world around them today. The intuition of Taurus will be supercharged. Today’s cosmic climate will allow Gemini to evolve and mature. Cancer may get surrounded by a restless energy. The universe is going to encourage Leo to get organised and serious regarding their professional goals. Virgo should keep looking for signs and synchronicities, as the universe tries to reveal things to them. Libra will be able to easily hold deep conversations without feeling vulnerable. Scorpio may receive important ideas and messages.

Let’s have a look at how this Wednesday is going to unfold for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Consider observing and learning from the world around you today. The current cosmic climate is going to make your words more impactful. But you may get feelings of self-doubt this afternoon, so try to break free from the negative thought patterns. Try to indulge in luxury and relax as the day comes to an end.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Your intuition will be supercharged this morning. The current vibes are ideal for indulging in meditation and working with the law of attraction. Don’t feel bad about disconnecting yourself from the outside world later in the afternoon, as you try to focus on your own emotional or mental wounds. Fortunately, today’s vibes will become lighter later in the day, opening the door to unexpected blessings.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Today’s cosmic climate will allow you to evolve and mature, especially when it comes to intimate relationships and behavioural patterns. Later in the afternoon, you can face tensions, but try to remain calm. You will be able to transform on a deeply personal level just before the arrival of evening.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You may get surrounded by a restless energy this morning. Fortunately, you will get an opportunity to regain your harmony later in the day. Don’t restrict yourself from following your heart later in the afternoon. Consider doing something special to surprise your loved ones this evening.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): The universe is going to encourage you to get organised and serious regarding your professional goals this morning. The vibes are also ideal for asking for help from your seniors. Consider taking out some time for spiritual practice in the afternoon, or you could start to feel lost on your path. You are going to feel elevated just before the evening.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Keep looking for signs and synchronicities, as the universe tries to reveal things to you. Pay attention to your emotions in the afternoon, and release any stress that has been weighing you down. A lucky energy is going to flow to you just before the evening, making it ideal to make a wish.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You will be able to easily hold deep conversations without feeling vulnerable. Embrace today’s supportive vibes by contacting your closest friends. Consider watching out for self-centred behaviours within yourself and others later in the day. Try to do some cleaning of your house before the day comes to an end.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You may receive important ideas and messages in the morning. The cosmic climate can bring prophetic guidance to you. Your flirtation skills will dramatically improve today. You may receive surprises in the evening.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Your wits and perspective will sharpen this morning. Utilise this sharpened perspective for tackling your to-do list efficiently and precisely. But you may feel insecurities when it comes to creative or financial issues. Try to show some extra love and patience, and believe that this phase will pass. Seek opportunities to focus on wellness or luxury in the evening.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Try to devote some time in your favourite creative activities before you go to work. Your emotions may get a little intense this evening. Today’s vibe will put you in a fun mood as the day comes to an end.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Pay attention to your mental and emotional health first this morning. Today’s vibes are about creating a space for yourself to shield your psyche. Be careful about what you speak later in the afternoon, especially when you feel more irritable than normal. You should be careful of who you socialise with. Try to spend your evening at home, as the cosmic climate brings domestic bliss.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You will be in a social yet guarded mood this morning. Consider contacting your peers, especially if you think there are opportunities to learn something new. Try to spend some time outside later in the afternoon, and be watchful of the amount of time you spend on your electronic devices. You may hear a surprising news before the evening arrives.