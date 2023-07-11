See how your stars are going to align on Tuesday, 11 July 2023. Cancer shouldn’t shy away from demanding attention, Leo should trust their capabilities. Virgo should embrace love and joy, Libra should keep eyes on evolving and transforming. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to view the world optimistically.

Let’s see how this Tuesday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): A harsh cosmic climate could cause personalities to clash, though you should be mindful to choose your battles wisely. Today, you shall be reminded that hard work speaks for itself and nudging you to focus on what you need to do. Keep your eyes peeled for small moments of beauty, bringing a magical energy to the table.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The celestial exchange is poised to elevate your popularity, especially when it comes to your communities both online and in the material world. Be mindful to keep a positive internal narrative otherwise threatening to trigger moodiness or a conflicted heart. Don’t be afraid to chase your dreams!

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You should feel strong both externally and under the surface this morning. Use this energy to showcase your reliability, responsible nature, and resilience, especially where professional endeavors are concerned. Watch out for miscommunications and try not to engage with any gossip that might get you into trouble later.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Don’t be afraid to demand attention this morning. These vibes are perfect for making an impression within your community, especially concerning philosophical or spiritual circles. You will be given with an opportunity to demonstrate how intelligent and helpful you can be.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Try to handle professional business as this would bring a stabilizing energy to your career. It is important to understand when to speak up or keep silent today. Show trust in your own capabilities, and others will follow suit.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): The universe will bring some extra sparkle into your life. Lean into these vibes by unapologetically embracing love and joy, but remember to keep safe boundaries with anyone who might take advantage of your kindness.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You shall stars gracing you with full support towards your mission to evolve and transform, though you’ll need to be proactive to attain true growth. These vibes are also great for connecting on a philosophical level, especially where your most intimate connections are concerned.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You shall find stability within your relationships and creative endeavors. Today, you may need to embrace themes around teamwork and community. By evening you shall be encouraged to open your heart, embrace harmony, and view the world in a more poetic and optimistic sense.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Lean into the day’s cozy vibes with some moving meditations, honoring your emotional and physical needs. Practice reclaiming focus, but try not to get overwhelmed by the small steps that add up to the bigger picture. Watch out for snappy behavior within yourself and others.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Your wits will be sharp and voice logical this morning. These vibes are perfect for getting important points across, making it important that you find a supportive audience. Opportunities for personal growth or the expansion of goals could come into play.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Take a moment to fully appreciate your surroundings. These vibes are perfect for grounding in the present, allowing you to approach the day feeling solid and secure. Miscommunications could be especially destructive, so be sure to speak clearly while listening to others as well.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Today you shall feel some extra heat to your love life throughout the coming weeks. These vibes are perfect for honoring the passions that run through you and connecting with others who are just as enthusiastic about life and love as you are. Watch out for tension later today.