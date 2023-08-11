See how your stars are going to align on Friday, 11 August 2023. Cancer may get chances professionally. Leo should watch out for drama while Virgo should cut dead weight from their life. Libra should keep tabs on their present situation. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to maintain a healthy level of privacy.

Let’s see how this Friday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The day could threaten to cloud your judgment with brain fog and wishful thinking. You’ll sense a shift late in the day, reconnecting you with your emotions. These vibes are best spent cozying up at home with loved ones and a wholesome meal, so be sure to direct your focus accordingly, investing in your private life above all else.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): It may be difficult to connect with your surroundings today. Be mindful of how invested you are in your screens and social media feeds, taking care to touch base with the beauty that surrounds you. Consider connecting with your spirituality but be mindful of maintaining a solid perception of reality.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The moon continues its journey through your sign today. Do your best to maintain healthy boundaries, and consider restricting your contact with anyone with a penchant for fabricating truths. The day’s vibes pair well with financial planning, so be sure to give your bank account some attention as well.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You may get lost in your own world today, bringing an ethereal energy to the table. Feel free to indulge in solitude if it’s what your soul craves, but try not to stumble into any dark corners of your mind. Opportunities to move up professionally may come into focus, urging you to break free from your shell to fight for success.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Watch out for drama and power struggles within your social sphere today. Though you’re always happy to step up for a friend in need, these vibes suggest you might not get the full story immediately, so you may want to take a hands-off approach when it comes to finding a resolution. Use this energy to reconnect with your hopes and dreams, communicating to the universe where you could use some help.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You may struggle to make important sacrifices today. Meanwhile, the day shall bring a breath of fresh air, though you’ll need to get serious about letting go of grief and cutting dead weight from your life. Remember that transformation is possible, but something you must make room for good things to come in before they can manifest.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Try not to view the world through rose-colored glasses this morning. Though these vibes are perfect for dreaming big, nothing of worth will materialise if you can’t keep tabs on your present situation and how to work for these ambitions. You’ll sense a shift just before evening urging you to nurture your professional ambitions.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You may encounter a few negative or jealous characters this morning. Don’t hide who you truly are out of fear of what others might think, but be mindful of maintaining a healthy level of privacy. The cosmic climate is all about taking the initiative to get organised and live well, so be sure to direct your focus accordingly.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): The day shall form an unbalanced energy today, threatening to challenge your image and composure. Meanwhile, you may experience an emotional mood that will have you craving the comforts of home. A creative element may also come into play, so be sure to follow through on any inspired visions that find you.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Try not to take on too much at once today. This cosmic climate will bring confusing and overstimulating energy to the table, making it important that you prioritise important tasks first. Touch base with your emotions as this will help you sort through your feelings while setting healthy boundaries.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Avoid the temptation to jump at every brilliant idea that finds you today. The day shall offer a chance to reclaim clarity, urging you to research any new paths that pique your interest. You’ll feel a shift today, encouraging you to nurture your body throughout the next two days.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Today give yourself space to sort through your feelings, pulling back on major life choices until clarity is restored. The day’s vibes also pair well with financial planning, as the stars nudge you to fight for prosperity and security. A creative and fun-loving energy will permeate the air just before evening.