This is how your stars are going to be aligned today, 10 March 2023. Aries should consider setting their intentions towards having a balance with their heart and mind this morning. Taurus may get distracted by their electronic devices. Gemini should take out some time to recite positive affirmations. Leo will find it a bit harder to focus. Virgo are going to feel inspired to complete all of their tasks. Libra should consider listening to their gut. Scorpio should not pressurise themselves to act or look a certain way. Aquarius are going to be in a jolly mood today. Today’s cosmic climate can bring confusion to Pisces.

Here is how Friday is going to unfold for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Consider setting your intentions towards having a balance with your heart and mind this morning. You are going to feel tempted to clock out of your work early this afternoon. You will feel a cleansing energy later, which will encourage you to release all of your stress and worries. You will have the chance to improve your social standing later.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You may get distracted by your electronic devices and lose track of time as you scroll through your social media feed. So, make sure that you are focused on your agenda and paying attention on the clock. Consider looking for signs from beyond the veil this afternoon, and make sure that you seek guidance from the higher power if you feel overwhelmed. You will feel a harmonious and sweet energy later, which will allow you to relax.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Take out some time to recite positive affirmations in the morning as the current cosmic climate can hurt your confidence. Beware of jealousy within you and others later in the afternoon. You will feel a shift in the evening, that will encourage you to focus on wellness. Fortunately, you will be able to take out some time for yourself.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You will be able to resolve heavy emotions this morning by tapping into your spirituality. So, start your day with a little meditation or prayer. Moodiness can be triggered later in the afternoon in case you are not giving enough time to self-care. Fortunately, the vibes will become positive later, making you more playful. But you will get in a more private mood as the hours unfold.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You will find it a bit harder to focus this morning. Seek opportunities to get rid of any mental clutter and practice mindful meditation. You will want to seek the comfort of your home later in the day. You may get in the mood for redecorating, cook meals, or catching up on domestic chores.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You are going to experience two different moods today. On one hand, you are going to feel inspired to complete all of your tasks before the weekend. On the other hand, daydreaming can distract you from your responsibilities. You may find an intimate and social energy around you later in the afternoon, that will encourage you to go beyond surface-level interactions.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Consider listening to your gut this morning. Universe can aid you in manifesting your desires if you trust yourself. But you will need to put efforts for your agendas. Allow yourself to release all stress and tension later in the day, as you get surrounded by a cleansing energy. Later, you will be surrounded by a romantic energy that will make it ideal to bond with your sweetie on a philosophical and intimate level.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Don’t pressurise yourself to act or look a certain way. You will start to feel more energised and centred later in the day, as universe tries to support you. You will sense good vibes later tonight, that will encourage you to prioritise self-care and wellness.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You are going to be in a romantic mood this morning. You may not feel inspired to leave the house. But avoid running away from your work. You will start to feel a little more private later in the day. Don’t hesitate to do some introspection as you seek ways to evolve and grow.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Consider drinking juice or do some light stretching before starting your day if you feel a little sluggish. Consider setting healthy boundaries later in the afternoon if you need to. You will feel a shift later that will encourage you to nurture your community.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You are going to be in a jolly mood today, but try not to cloud reality with optimism. You may come across some hidden truths later in the day, but they won’t be easy to accept. Later, the current cosmic climate will ask you to meditate on your goals and path towards success. Meanwhile, you will have the inspiration to invest in your dreams.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Today’s cosmic climate can bring you confusion. Later in the day, you will feel elevated. Embrace this Friday’s vibes by practicing meditation and seeking help from the other side. Make sure that you take responsibility for your tasks in order to manifest your dreams.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.