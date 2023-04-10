See how your stars are going to be aligned this Monday, 10 April 2023. Aries will be able receive healing on a spiritual level today. Taurus should avoid social media. The bonds that Gemini have with their loved ones, are going to become stronger.

Cancer should try to set boundaries and focus on self-care. The universe is going to favour Leo. Virgo will be able to get rid of grief and become happier. Libra should talk nice to themselves and their loved ones. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to follow their dreams. Sagittarius should try to boost their self-confidence. Capricorn will feel a sense of peace.

Let’s have a look at how this Monday is going to unfold for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You will be able receive healing on a spiritual level today. Try to be in contact with the higher power, as you get guidance by doing it. Good vibes will surround you in the evening, encouraging you to dream big. You will see your popularity grow when you share your ideas. You will feel a shift later tonight that will encourage you to form connection with people.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Avoiding social media can be beneficial to you today. The current cosmic climate is going to encourage you to understand yourself on a deeper level. Consider being optimistic this evening, as it would help you in getting rid of negative thought patterns. You will be surrounded by a thoughtful energy later tonight.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Your bonds with your friends and family will be strengthened this morning. The people you care about, will elevate and inspire you. You will be able to increase your audience online in the evening. Make sure that you put out posts on social media, as this can digitally make your mark on society. You will be surrounded by a sweetness later tonight, that will bring love to you.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Try to set boundaries and focus on self-care today. The current cosmic climate can offer you guidance towards a better future. You will be surrounded by a lucky and encouraging energy this evening. You will feel a shift later tonight, inspiring you to indulge in self-love.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): The universe is going to favour you this morning. Embrace your spirituality and try to be generous to bring joy to yourself and people around you. Consider indulging in meditation in the evening, as your manifestation skills get enhanced. You will be surrounded by good vibes later tonight, that will increase your popularity in the coming weeks.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You will be able to get rid of grief and become happier today. Don’t hesitate to acknowledge your emotions, as doing so can allow you to get rid of negativity. You will be surrounded by an uplifting energy later tonight, that will allow you to find gratitude. You will also see benefits in your career throughout the next few weeks.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Talk nice to yourself and your loved ones this morning. The current cosmic climate will encourage you to stay motivated and motivate others. You will be surrounded by a sweet energy this evening, making it ideal to spend time with your significant other. This current cosmic climate is ideal for indulging in romance and self-care. You are going to feel a shift later tonight, that will bring luck to you.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Today’s cosmic climate will encourage you to follow your dreams and ask you to take care of your emotional and physical needs. You will feel good vibes this evening, that will inspire you to indulge in wellness activities. Your relationships will become stronger tonight.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Try to boost your self-confidence this morning. Today’s vibes will allow you to feel proud of yourself when it comes to your creativity. You will be surrounded by an inspirational energy this evening, inspiring you to create new art. You are going to feel a shift later tonight, bringing excitement and sweetness to your life.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You will feel a sense of peace this morning. Embrace today’s supportive vibes by nurturing your physical and mental well-being. Eat a home-cooked meal and spend time with your nearest and dearest in the evening. You are going to feel a shift later tonight, encouraging you to focus on living healthy.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You will be able to easily make new friends this morning. Don’t be afraid to communicate with your connections as the day passes. Try to brainstorm new ideas this evening and adopt new thought patterns. You will feel an uplifting energy later tonight, allowing you to increase your confidence and creativity.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Allow yourself to reward yourself for all the hard work you have done. You can have a fancy latte in the morning, or spend some quality time with your peers. You will be surrounded by good vibes in the evening, that will allow you to be in a generous mood. You will feel a shift later tonight, bringing love to your home in the coming weeks.

