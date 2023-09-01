See how your stars are going to align on Friday, 1 September 2023. Cancer should reflect on any visions they had. Leo should indulge in a prolonged meditation session. Virgo should watch their mood. Libra should indulge in some personal pampering. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to have an efficient work organisation.

Let’s see how this Friday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The cosmic climate shall make you mindful of nurturing your most valued relationships. Today, connect with your physical self while taking care to prioritise wellness over anything else.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The day shall activate the spiritual sector of your chart that governs psychic dreams. Consider meditating in solitude as this shall put you in a private and introspective mood. Though you’ll crave silence, it may be difficult to avoid social interaction, bringing a busy energy to your work life.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The cosmic climate conspires to bring forth emotional release and spiritual cleansing early this morning. Try not to read into any profound dreams you may have had, understanding that your psyche likely needed to process deep feelings.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Today take a moment to reflect on any visions you had while sleeping, as they could be coded with messages of support from the divine. You’ll sense a shift, motivating you to reconnect with your highest aspirations.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): The day shall greet you with abundance and optimism. The cosmic climate brings forth spiritual significance for you, taking extra care to honor your intuition throughout the weekend. Consider indulging in a prolonged meditation session, touching every aspect of your life with gratitude.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): A harmonious and supportive energy washes over you in the wee hours of morning. You’ll feel inspired to initiate personal change and this shall ease the transformation process. Watch your mood especially when others test your patience.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Your heart will have a chance to sort itself out, opening the floodgates for emotional yet therapeutic dreams. Plan on embracing solitude and practicing self-care later tonight, passing hours with some personal pampering.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): The day shall bring a dreamy and transformative energy your way. A motivational and efficient energy takes hold, activating efficient work organisation and wellness. Lean into these vibes but while making way for healthy choices as the day comes to a close.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): The day shall promote embracing the people and activities that set your soul on fire. Avoid fake friendships if you feel as though someone isn’t being genuine. Also, don’t be afraid to pull back and resist the urge to address tension or provoke conflict.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): The day shall supercharge your intuition and ability to receive messages from the divine. The cosmic climate shall heighten your empathic abilities. It’ll be easy to understand what others are going through right now, though you should avoid taking on problems that aren’t yours.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Don’t hesitate to ask questions, strike up interesting conversations, and speak loudly as the universe pushes you to exchange words and ideas. A spiritual element comes into play today though your gut instincts could lead you astray, making it important that you avoid hasty decisions.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): The day shall motivate you to be in a grateful mood without sacrificing a hunger for more. Watch out for destructive behaviors, avoiding power struggles or conflict that could lead to burned bridges.