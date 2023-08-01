See how your stars are going to align on Tuesday, 1 August 2023. Cancer should consider how they hope to grow. Leo should appreciate the healthy dynamics. Virgo shall feel a revolutionary energy. Libra shall feel a rush of charisma, creativity, and confidence. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to feel drawn to the comforts of home today.

Let’s see how this Tuesday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The day shall shine a light on your community, friendship circle, and social media pages. The cosmic climate shall ask you to release any dynamics that seem to be stunting your growth, making room for a healthier alliance.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): A buzz will linger in the air today. This lunation can help propel you towards new heights of success, though you’ll need to be honest with yourself about what you really want and feel emotionally invested in. Good vibes will flow this afternoon, blessing you with some extra luck when it comes to passion projects and following your gut.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Brace yourself for a spiritually fulfilling day filled with strange coincidences, synchronicities, and magic. The day shall be one of the most sacred days of the year for you, so be sure to honor the mystic within. Just try not to let self-doubt creep in even if new obstacles find you.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): The day shall ask you to consider how you hope to grow and transform. These vibes pair well with releasing what no longer serves you in an effort to revolutionize your life, so don’t be afraid to make difficult cuts or sacrifices. The day shall nudge you to speak up about your hopes and dreams, especially with people who may have wisdom or advice to offer.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Love will hang thickly in the air today. Whether alone, committed, dating, or happily single, use these vibes to evaluate your views on relationships and love, taking a moment to appreciate the healthy dynamics that fill your life. Good vibes flow into the afternoon, bringing some extra luck especially in matters of money and success.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): The day shall bring a revolutionary energy to the sector of your chart that governs health, wellness, and habits. These vibes will empower you to release patterns you know aren’t sustainable, opting to adopt routines that will elevate your mind, body, and soul. A desire to help others could also come into play, though you should focus on those less fortunate rather than those you wish to impress.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): The day shall bless you with a rush of charisma, creativity, and confidence. You may also notice that others are eager to be in your circle, though it may be difficult to forge friendships with those who don’t hold similar values. Later in the afternoon, new opportunities or commitments could arise, bringing extra fulfillment to your business and personal lives.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You’ll feel drawn to the comforts of home today. A nurturing and nostalgic element will also come into play, inspiring you to embrace the foods, music, and friendships from your formative years. Consider celebrating these vibes with a home-cooked meal surrounded by loved ones.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): While honesty is certainly important, try not to alienate others as you preach what you believe is true. The cosmic climate shall help propel you toward new levels of success. However, these payoffs won’t come for free, and you’ll need to work hard in order to make the most of it.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Money will be on your mind, activating the sector of your chart that governs prosperity. Financial opportunities could manifest in strange ways, but try not to hold back when a good thing comes along, even if you feel slightly uncertain or underqualified. Your intuition will also be heightened today, making it a good time to work with your favorite divination tools.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Though you are no stranger to thinking of and caring for others, the universe won’t fault you for wanting to focus on yourself. You’ll feel your heart expand at the thought of new possibilities later in the day. Make use of this energy to identify your steadfast commitment to reach these goals.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Moments of enlightenment could manifest without warning today, illuminating the sector of your chart that governs secrets. Hidden truths will be brought to light, though focusing on reality can help you avoid overwhelming sensations, so be sure to ground often. If there’s anyone you’ve been harboring a quiet crush on, now might be a good time to make your first move, clearly stating your admiration for this special someone.