Check how your stars are going to be aligned this Saturday, 1 April 2023. Aries are initially going to feel a little unrested today. Taurus may see emotionally charged dreams in the very hours of the morning. The current cosmic climate will provide Gemini with optimism later in the day. Cancer should try not to rush as they go about their agenda. Leo may feel unpleasant vibes. Virgo can face negative thoughts. Today’s cosmic climate is going to be unpleasant for Libra. Scorpio will not feel energetic. Sagittarius should allow themselves to feel excited. Capricorn may feel moody in the very early hours this morning.

Let’s look at how this Saturday is going to remain for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You are initially going to feel a little unrested today, but your vibrancy will come back later in the day. Allow yourself to spend some time with your nearest and dearest after a busy work week. Avoid people whom you think are dishonest in the evening.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You may see emotionally charged dreams in the very early hours of the morning. Try to embrace domestic bliss and indulge in your favourite activities around the house. Avoid spending too much time on your social media feeds in the evening.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The dreams you might have seen last night could just be a reflection of your fears, and not a prophecy. So, don’t try to make sense of what you experienced in the dream world after you wake up. Luckily, the current cosmic climate will provide you with optimism later in the day. Consider socialising later tonight to embrace the positive vibes universe blesses you with.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Try not to rush as you go about your agenda this morning. You will feel elevated later in the day, and today’s vibe will encourage you to set boundaries when required. The current cosmic climate will bless you with luck as far as your goals are concerned.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You may feel unpleasant vibes today, but you will be able to shake off these vibes later in the day. Consider relying on your spirituality in order to do that. Allow yourself to fully follow your heart as the day unfolds. Be watchful of passive-aggressive behaviours this evening.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You can face negative thoughts this morning, but you can restore your optimism by relying on your faith. The current cosmic climate will help you in shaking off the negative vibes. But you will need to acknowledge your emotions and embrace vulnerability.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Today’s cosmic climate is going to be unpleasant for you in the early hours of the morning. Fortunately, the harmony in your life is going to be restored later. Explore your community as the hours unfold by visiting local restaurants or retail establishments with your friends. Don’t hesitate to communicate what is truly in your heart later tonight.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You will not feel energetic this morning, but your physical vitality will come back later in the day, as you focus on nurturing your health. Don’t pay attention to your insecurities and self-doubt this evening. Try to become organised later tonight, as your efficiency is enhanced.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Allow yourself to feel excited this morning, as the present cosmic climate elevates your spirit. Let yourself daydream, as you feel inspired to explore new concepts or belief systems. You will feel sleepy in the evening, so allow yourself to rest.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You may feel moody in the very early hours this morning. You may find an increase in your ego and temper. You should indulge in cleaning your house, as you get surrounded by a cleansing and transformative energy. Later tonight, consider having a game night or light-hearted gossip session.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You may get upset due to lack of self-care or romance today. Luckily, your spirit will be elevated later in the day. Try to communicate with your nearest and dearest if you feel lonely. You will be encouraged by this Saturday’s vibes to focus ion self-love later tonight.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Don’t have unreasonable expectations from yourself or others this morning. Fortunately, you will be able to remove negative thought patterns, but make sure that you are focusing on the present moment. You will be in a generous mood later tonight, making it an ideal for sharing your abundance with others.

