Horoscope for 9 September: Check how the stars are aligned for you on Friday

Check your horoscope for 9 September. It is not a good day for Pisces to start a new project. Capricorns should be mindful of their words

Here’s what the stars have to say for you today!

Taurus should not be jealous of others’ achievements and lifestyle.

Aries will have a hectic day.

Geminis must be organised and focus on completing all their important tasks timely.

Few of the zodiac should not get disheartened if things do not go the way they have planned.

Leos are advised to have clarity in their thought process and actions. Family disputes will be resolved. There will be rifts in love relationships.

Check what your stars have to say for you this Friday, 9 September:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You will have a hectic day today. Your anxieties could be triggered if you have fallen behind on work. Avoid arguments. Aries are advised to step up and fulfil their professional responsibilities. Start exploring new avenues for your creativity.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Do not get jealous of others’ achievements and glamorous lifestyle. Stay away from social media and spend more time with your loved ones. Friendships require effort, so make plans with your favourite people. Watch out for haters; do not let mean-spirited people anger you.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You will wake up feeling highly emotional today. But do not let that dampen your spirit. Watch out for conflicts at work. Be organised and complete all important tasks on time. Do not be afraid to reach out to others for assistance. Do not be disheartened if things do not go as planned.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): You will be inclined towards the spiritual side of life today. Your career decisions will be appreciated by elders. Do not indulge in any arguments with higher officials.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): Do not be afraid to make your point or share your opinion. People around you may seem more temperamental than usual. Try not to get dragged into other people’s problems. Leos are advised to have clarity in their thought process and actions.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Your loved ones may require some extra support from you this Friday. Do not overexert yourself by nurturing others. You will feel tired and exhausted by the second half of the day. Dedicate your evening to self-care and take time out for some TLC.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Look for ways to validate yourself and all the hard work you have been doing. Libras are advised not to have a pessimistic outlook towards work or people. Try to overcome all fears. Disputes in the family will end.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): You will face a lot of challenges at work today. Despite all odds, you will get an opportunity to rise in your career. Avoid any serious fallouts with your best friends. Remember to honour your loved ones and also acknowledge their feelings.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Under Friday’s skies, you will be in a mood to socialise and make new friends. Those who are looking to settle down will come across good alliances. Do not argue with your partner just because you are feeling irritable. At the end of the day, focus on relaxing and recharging yourself after a long work week.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Be mindful of your words today. Do not rush with your work as it will only make room for mistakes. Do not worry if you are feeling blue due to your career woes, the tide will soon turn in your favour.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): There will be rifts in love and family relationships. Be patient and kind towards others. Those who had invested in the past will gain good profits under Friday’s skies. Your encouraging words will inspire others to do well.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): The day will be full of twists and turns, so take it as it comes. You will have a hectic day at work that will leave you exhausted. It is time you prioritise your mental health, especially if the week left you feeling overly stressed and underappreciated. Today is not the ideal time to start a new project.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.