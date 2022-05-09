Horoscope for 9 May: Here is how the stars are aligned for you on Monday

Under Monday’s skies some you might find yourself wondering if honestly truly is the best policy!

Here is your daily horoscope! On 9 May, some of the zodiac signs might face problems in their jobs, others may indulge in planning out some schemes. The day will see many people wrestle with the question if honesty truly is the best policy. Some might feel very stressed out today, but the situation will get better as the day passes.

Check out what the universe has in store for you today:

Aries (21 March - 19 April):

You may feel more irritable than usual. Do not get frustrated with others, as a major conflict might happen. Things will get better by evening when Luna makes her way into pragmatic Virgo. This will help you see things in a more logical way. Unfortunately, some issues may arise as the day comes to a close, so you may want to push some important discussions till tomorrow.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May):

You may feel frustrated with your circumstances today. Try not to put too much pressure on yourself or your loved ones to take important decisions for the future, especially when you are in a place of stress or fear. Luckily, things will turn better by evening as Luna makes way into Virgo and your solar fifth house. This should be used as an excuse to let your hair down and you may relax without feeling any pressure.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June):

You may not be able to concentrate fully on things this morning. Things will get better by evening and you should dedicate the rest of your night to relax and practice self-care from the comfort of your home.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July):

You may feel tense, chaotic, and underconfident today. But do not let the negative emotions overpower you as things will change by evening. You will be able to catch your breath and collect your thoughts. Do not think too much or you will end up losing your sleep.

Leo (23 July- 23 August):

Things do seem to be challenging for you and many situations today may prove to be difficult. But try to hold yourself back and avoid a conflict with your loved ones and colleagues. The situation will get better as the day passes and you will be able to stabilise your mood. Indulge in your favourite food to cheer yourself up.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September):

You could find it difficult to stick to your typical routine this morning. Rather losing hope over the things not happening your way, take a deep breath and appreciating the positive things around you. You will later start feeling that the situation is in your control and appreciate yourself for making it through the chaotic day.

Libra (23 September - 22 October):

Today you can feel anxious about your social media presence. So it is best to avoid posting anything today. Spend the day in solitude and self-care under today's skies.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November):

Things could feel particularly stressful at the office today. You may feel that your seniors are responsible for the unstable or unhealthy work environment. Many of you may get into an argument with higher authorities. Rather than arguing with your boss, stay calm so that you can resolve all your work-related issues.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December):

You will bravely break all the barriers that have been holding you back from your true potential. It is a good day to map out how you want to achieve your goals and focus on your career.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January):

You may find it hard to reconnect with your friends and colleagues this morning. Try to remember that it's okay to outgrow some of the people in your life, as their goals and ambitions may not match yours. You will regain your optimism, which would help in evolving your view on certain situations and relationships.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February):

You may face problems in your love life and you could become tempted to give your partner an ultimatum. Try to avoid this as it may lead to a conflict. Consider dedicating the evening to solitude.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March):

You will reconsider your thoughts on whether honesty is the right policy this morning. The cosmic climate could tempt you to advise or help your family and friends, though it may not be welcomed. Rather than trying to mould others, focus on your own mental and physical health.

