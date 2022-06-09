Horoscope for 9 June: Check what the universe has in store for you under Thursday’s skies

Some of you will participate in social events and activities that will keep you happy and busy. There will be expected profits from the stock market. Those associated with the real estate sector might earn huge profits

Under today’s skies, revenue in the business will increase; thus, improving standard and reputation. Some of you will participate in social events and activities that will keep you happy and busy.

There will be expected profits from the stock market. Those associated with the real estate sector might earn huge profits. Check out what the universe has in store for you on 9 June:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Under Thursday’s skies, you might get rid of debts. The day will remain favourable from a financial perspective. Physically, you will be fit and active today. Don’t take stress about small expenses. People in business might have to sign new contracts today.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Tension in a love relationship will resolve soon. With the help of your willpower, you will be able to execute challenging tasks with ease. You will participate in social events under Thursday’s skies. There will be a workload at the office due to pressure from higher officials. Business revenue will increase in the coming days. There will be good understanding and harmony in your family.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): A task that seemed easy at the beginning will prove challenging and increase your troubles. There might be some tension at home due to your relatives. Do not use impolite and rude words while speaking with others. Students may lose focus on their goals. You will feel satisfied by helping others today.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will be benefited from partnership-based projects. A long-standing wish of yours will get fulfilled today. There will be expected profits from the stock market. You will try to complete all your tasks as soon as possible. You will be emotional about your love relationship. Working professionals will need to work harder today.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will have to spend money on a family member who needs medical attention. Leos are advised to not make their plans public until successfully executed. Your family atmosphere will remain pleasant under Thursday’s skies. Youngsters will be serious about their careers and goals. You will receive guidance from distinguished people who will help you always.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Administrative officers might get accolades for their outstanding service. The circumstances will begin to get better post noon. Your past decisions will benefit you from today onwards. Small businesses will give good returns in the coming days. You might have to depend on others for your work.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You might complain of burning in your stomach today, so keep a check on all that you eat. There will be an excessive workload at the office today. Women are advised to be vigilant about their safety and security. It would be better to postpone important work for a few days as the time is not right.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You might get heavy discounts during online shopping today. Newlywed couples might do family planning under Thursday’s skies. Few of your colleagues will be attracted to you. People will follow your advice and suggestions. You will take great interest in religious activities in the coming days. You will spend quality time with your close friends.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will complete all your tasks on time today. You might get good job offers from foreign companies. You will make smart strategies for your business under Thursday’s skies. People associated with the real estate sector might earn huge profits. Your self-confidence will increase at the workplace.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You will take great interest in intellectual activities as they will help you learn new things. You will be firm about your thoughts and opinions today. You will get profitable opportunities in the business soon. You might be criticised for being too frank in expressing your opinion. Do not do anything without interest, otherwise, the result will not be fruitful.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Your stubborn behaviour might upset others. Don’t lose your temper on tiny issues, rather keep cool and handle things. Old debts might increase your troubles soon. Don’t make the mistake of underestimating your opponents at work. Avoid engaging in discussions on controversial topics.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You will take interest in music and acting today. You will be attracted to women, who are in your close friend’s circle. You will feel dejected and sad by the end of the day. You may triumph over your rival competitors in the coming days. The day is favourable for people associated with politics. Property matters will be in your favour, so be patient.

