Horoscope for 9 July: Keen to know if the stars are in your favour on Saturday? Read on to find out more

Rise and shine! This Saturday will bring in profits for several zodiac signs. While some may enjoy some quality time with their loved ones, others might find success in job hunting.

However, remember to take care of your health under today’s skies. You should also ensure that you do not get stressed out too much if you encounter any hindrances today.

Here is what the universe has in store for you today, 9 July:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Circumstances will remain favourable for you under today’s skies. You will be able to restart some long-pending work. Those in import-export business will get profits this Saturday. You might be able to dominate your opponents. You will receive utmost support from your life partner today. The atmosphere at your workplace will be lively.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You will receive help from your colleagues today. Your confidence might take a hit this Saturday. Students preparing for exams may face some troubles. Some might suffer from a headache due to the hot and humid weather. You will have a loving relationship with your life partner under today’s skies. Your family will remain happy with you today.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): People associated with politics or government-related work will encounter success in all their endeavours. Devote some time to hone your skills. This Saturday is not favourable for starting any new work. Some people might get stressed due to minor inconveniences.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Your friends will expect assistance from you. Interacting with high-rank officers will lead to benefits. You will take interest in religious and spiritual activities. You might try something innovative as far as your business practices are concerned. You will purchase something expensive.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Some get a new job opportunity soon. You will spend some quality time with your partner under Saturday’s skies. Your financial condition will be good. You will discuss some important issues with your family today. You will feel content and happy.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You might not achieve the desired results of your hard work on time. Some bank-related problems may bother you. There are chances of discord and negativity in your love life. Be careful about your health. Parents will spend some time with their kids and make sure that their family life is good. Speak politely to everyone.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You might find a solution to some big problem. All your tasks will be completed smoothly and on time this Saturday. You might attend a religious ceremony. You might get profit from some property deals. Some of you will buy precious items.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): There are chances that discord will prevail in your family today. Try to avoid any long-distance journeys today. You might get job offers from multinational companies soon. You might be irritable due to the hindrances coming in the way of your tasks. Don’t while away your time on social media. Remember to communicate with your life partner if you are feeling weighed down by any burdens.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Your colleagues will admire your work. Some may plan a picnic with their friends. You will make new acquaintances at the workplace. You will be able to maintain your disciplined routine. People in business will see huge gains. You will be supported by your loved ones, which in turn will make you satisfied with your choices.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): The day will begin on a positive note for you. Individuals in marketing and sales will see huge profits. Your family life will be filled with peace and prosperity today. You will maintain cordial relationships with high-rank officials. Your management skills will be praised.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You will be rid of your illness. Guests may arrive unexpectedly. You will make detailed plans for your future. Your ideas will leave your co-workers impressed. Don’t interfere in others’ work. You will go out on a date will your romantic partner.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Hormonal imbalance may result in health issues for some. You could get caught in a legal dispute. You might have to undertake some frivolous tasks at the workplace. You might get interested in some philosophical topics. Take out some time for spiritual activities.

