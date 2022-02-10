Horoscope for 9 February: Check what the stars have in store for you this Thursday

Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read our daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

The daily horoscope for you is here! Under Thursday's skies, some zodiac signs will see sudden financial gains in their business, while others will witness their faith and devotion towards religious activities increasing. Some are advised to take care of their health this Thursday.

Small tip for the day - most of the zodiac signs are advised not to trust new friends and better not to share too many secrets. Check the daily horoscope for 10 February here:

Aries (21 March - 19 April):

The day might begin on a negative note but don’t let that stop you from making your day better. Some of you may have to spend money on medical treatment. Government-related work may get hindered due to technical issues. Never disrespect your life partner, they will always be there for you when no one else is. Always remain careful of your opponents, they have better strategies than you can imagine. New income sources will be generated for you.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May):

There will be peace and prosperity in your family, today. Few of you might share your feelings with your life partner. You will be busy with completing your pending work that requires all your attention. You might spend money in the coming days to conduct an auspicious ceremony. Many people in this zodiac sign will be ready to help others at all costs. You might make new friends that will help you in the near future.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June):

Company of bad people will cost you dearly, so maintain your distance from such individuals. Always respect the feelings of your family members as they are most important to you. Don’t waste your time in running through options unnecessarily, just do what you feel is right. Today, the bitter memories of the past may agitate your mind. Your daily routine will be fall out of sync as you will not be in any mood to work or study. Some of you might spend money on showing off today.

Cancer (21 June - 22 July):

Under Thursday’s skies, workload will reduce for working professionals. Some of you will complete your hindered tasks on time and decide to move towards bigger challenges. Many of you will actively engage in workplace activities that will help you learn and grow. You will be excited about new projects that are sure to bring you better results. Matters related to ancestral property will be resolved soon. You will get rid of the unknown fear that is keeping you closed off from people.

Leo (23 July - 22 August):

Politicians may make some important diplomatic decisions today. Instead of being straightforward, present your opinion in a tactful manner today. High-ranking officers will be happy with you for all the good work that you have put in. Your hindered work will resume with the help of your co-workers.

Virgo (23 August - 22 September):

Your faith in a higher entity will increase, bringing peace into the family. You might get favourable results in your exams, so keep your fingers crossed. Some of you will be assigned suitable tasks at the workplace. Long distance journeys may be dull and tiresome this Thursday. There will be success in your research projects. you will be admired in society for all the hard work and dedication you have put in.

Libra (23 September - 22 October):

Your loved ones may get displeased with you for some reason. Your family atmosphere will remain peaceful under Thursday's skies. You might lose good opportunities due to procrastination, so don’t be lazy or indecisive. Try to maintain discipline in your married life, it will help you a lot. Tip for the day- rectify your mistakes and resolve never to repeat them.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November):

You will be satisfied with the stability in your business. For better results, you may also change your work methodology today. Your morale will increase on the job, hence, making your colleagues trust you more. Make sure to spend enough time with your life partner and children. There will be relief from the mental stress that has been worrying you for days. The general atmosphere will be light-hearted today.

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December):

Today, you may benefit from government schemes, bringing new hope for the future. Your mind will be occupied with various plans, that will confuse you a lot. You will be conscious about fitness and your health will remain good this Thursday. There might be some problems with your family business in the coming days.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January):

There might be some discord in your marital relationship, try to get that sorted as soon as possible. Don’t pressurize anyone to agree with you, let others think for themselves. Even if someone cuts you off or interrupts you while speaking, avoid losing your temper on them. Students might find a particular topic too difficult to comprehend. There would be profits from commission-based work, so keep improving your skills.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February):

Today, you might get distracted from your path. For some, your business will grow as planned, while for others, comfort and luxury will increase in life. Furthermore, legal practitioners will learn a lot today. Respect your seniors at the workplace as they are more experienced and knowledgeable. There will be success in for those involved in technical work.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March):

There are chances of sudden financial gains in the coming days. You might attend some family functions soon. You will be emotional about your personal relationships today. You will go on an outing with your life partner. Your past experiences will benefit you today. Tip for the day- don’t trust your new friends much, they are not worth the time.

