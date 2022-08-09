Are the stars lined in your favour today? If you want to know more, then read the horoscope for 9 August

Check what the stars have in store for you on 9 August! Wealth and prosperity will increase in Leo’s life and long-standing tensions will resolve. Virgos' new ideas and experiments in the business will fetch big profits. Geminis might invest money in new schemes. They will even get rid of finance-related problems. Scorpios' authority and rights may increase in the workplace. Cancers are advised to take care of their diet and health. There are chances of huge profits in marketing-related business. Working professionals might get promoted. Love and support will increase between husband and wife. Those looking to tie the knot will seek good marriage proposals. Check your horoscope for this Tuesday, 9 August:

Aries (21 March - 19 April): Today, you might get big orders in your business. You will be able to solve controversial issues diplomatically. Your workplace atmosphere will remain pleasant under Tuesday’s skies. Your managers will be impressed with your ideas. Gas-related problems may trouble you.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May): You will prove your talent at the workplace. You will face difficulties in starting a new job. You will spend quality time with your friends this Tuesday. There might be some problems with your children’s education. Your wealth and prosperity will increase under Tuesday's skies. Taurus are advised to avoid the company of bad people.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June): The sales will increase business. You will get rid of finance-related problems. You might invest money in new schemes. You should work diligently today. Your daily routine will be disciplined.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): You might get humiliated at the workplace. It is advisable to seek proper medical care or treatment if you fall sick. Do not share your achievements with others. Allergies and other health issues may trouble you today due to weather conditions. Avoid being careless about your diet. You should pay attention to your fitness.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): Wealth and prosperity will increase in your life. You will get rid of some long-standing tensions. Leos are advised to save money. Try to accept the new changes in your life. Love and support will increase between husband and wife.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Your weightage at your workplace will increase. New ideas and experiments in the business will prove profitable. There will be a success in government-related work today. Your important work will be completed easily due to your contacts with significant people. You will gain the trust of others.

Libra (23 September - 22 October): The time is favourable for learning new skills. Your management skills will be appreciated at work. Make careful investments in the share market. You might have a get-together with your old friends. The workplace atmosphere will be favourable for you. You might plan to go on a small trip.

Scorpio (23 October - 22 November): Your authority and rights may increase at the workplace. Make well-thought-out decisions instead of getting emotional. You will be a bit lethargic today. Misunderstandings in couples may cause bitterness in relationships. Scorpios should perform Yoga and meditation daily.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): There are chances of huge profits in marketing-related business. You will make good use of your intelligence. Your rights, as well as responsibilities, will increase in your office. The disputes with staff members will resolve soon. You will get rid of your household problems.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January): You might face some hindrances in your research projects. Follow traffic rules sincerely; otherwise, you will have to pay a fine. There might be some financial problems for you today. Your enemies may conspire against you. Maintain cordial relationships with your maternal uncle’s family. Complete all your paperwork with due care.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February): New ideas will emerge in your mind today. Be away from fake friends. Working professionals might get promoted. You will take great interest in religious activities. You will dominate your enemies this week. You should keep faith in your mentor.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March): The job-related problems that your children are facing will resolve. Those who are seeking to get married will come across good marriage proposals. You will effectively execute your plans and this will increase your self-confidence. You will enjoy material pleasure and luxury today.