Horoscope for 9 April: Here’s what the stars have in store for you under Saturday’s skies

Your daily horoscope for today is here! On 9 April, few zodiac signs might face some challenges in the business that will add on to their experiences and learning. Some are going to be disappointed for not being able to complete important work on time, while others may plan a new start-up soon.

Read more to know what the universe has in store for you this Saturday:

Aries: (21 March- 19 April):

New income sources might be generated today. You might receive some delightful news from your near and dear ones. Some of you will have a restful day under Saturday’s skies. Your fixed assets will increase and give you good returns in the coming days. Aries are advised to sincerely follow their goals and never to lose hope.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May):

Students are requested to pay full attention to their studies. Some of you will be upset and troubled due to pending work at the office. A sudden maintenance of your vehicle will add to your increasing expenses. Today, you will have to put in more effort at the workplace. Few might go shopping to buy essential items. Taurians are advised to avoid the company of negative people.

Gemini: (21 May- 20 June):

You will be delighted with the completion of some important work. All the job-related problems will get over soon. Try not to argue with high-rank officers, rather, maintain your calm. Those into business will witness profits from the stock market in the coming weeks that will help in huge returns. Some of you will be able to resolve ideological differences with your family members.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July):

Today, you will make donations in charitable activities. You will find it hard to focus on any work today. Those into business, might do some planning about a new work. You will be worried about your life partner’s health. Few of you might be disappointed for not being able to complete some important task on time.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August):

You will receive due respect from your in-law’s family. Under Saturday’s skies, your family atmosphere will remain pleasurable. Even your social reputation will increase today. Due to the pressure at work, some of you will try to improve your work methodology. The ongoing tensions surrounding your children’s future will be resolved soon. Leos are advised to remain careful while lending and borrowing money.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September):

You might receive some crucial advice on career and marriage from your parents today. Few are going to participate in social activities while others might attend some auspicious event today. Under Saturday’s skies, you will be able to resolve your marital issues. You will easily solve legal matters that need complete attention. Youngsters may plan a new startup business today.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October):

Under today’s skies, you might face some challenges in your business that will help you learn better. You might need to help some friend or relative of yours who will ask for help. The day is going to be favourable for women at work and home. Those working in private companies may receive appreciation from their bosses. Some will admire and respect you for your nature and behaviour.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November):

You will be concerned about all your hindered work that needs attention. Unnecessary quarrels may spoil your relationships with others so keep calm when things get out of hand. Few will take interest in superstitions and rituals. Today, try to take care of yours as well as your family's health.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December):

Today, you may have to go on a business trip. Those in business might plan to clear their stocks at a discounted price, hence improving income sources. The day is favourable for people associated with politics and those working in banks. Some are going to make new friends on social media.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January):

Students are going to perform brilliantly in their studies under Saturday’s skies. Many of you will complete all your important work on time. Administrative personnel will earn fame and recognition. The health of ailing people will improve today. Intimacy will increase in love relationships.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February):

The day is going to be fruitful where everyone will be happy and content. People working in research fields will get success in their endeavours. Your married life will remain pleasurable under today’s skies. Those in love will try to spend as much time as possible with their partners. Property disputes will be resolved soon. There will be profits in online business too.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March):

Your family may pressurise you over some important matter regarding your career. You will share your feelings with your loved ones today. There might be some unnecessary expenses that will take place so keep a check on that. Avoid multitasking today as it will tire you completely.

