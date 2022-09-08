Check your horoscope for 8 September. Those looking for employment will get good opportunities. Express your true feelings to your loved ones.

Read what the stars have to say for you today! Aries should take care of their health. Taurus should not argue with their boss. Young professionals will look for new career goals. Geminis will be in an energetic mood today. Cancerians should avoid getting too sentimental about people. Leos must not share any secrets. Romance and intimacy are on the cards for many. Virgos will have a good day at work. Working professionals will see a salary hike. People in business will sign big deals. Check what your stars have to say for you this Thursday, 8 September:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Aries should take care of their health and keep a check on their eating habits. Spend more time with family. Do not be afraid to speak up for what is right. Help those who are in need. Avoid multitasking or taking up too many projects today.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You will have a hectic day at work. Do not argue with your boss. Try to maintain a calm attitude or else you will put yourself into trouble. Few working professionals will get more authority in the workplace. Those who are single will find companionship and love.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You will be in an energetic mood today – trying to complete all chores on time. Geminis are advised to take some time out for connecting with their spiritual side. Young professionals will look for new career goals. You might get to make a tough call all on your own to protect your reputation.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Avoid getting too sentimental about people and events from the past. Look for better opportunities and try to move ahead in life. Young couples will go out for dates. Those who are married will plan for a small trip or vacation. Be ready to grab on to good opportunities coming your way.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Leos are advised to take care of their health. Keep your daily routine balanced. Do not share any secrets. Do not be scared if you have to take a step back when it concerns your love relationship. Always be clear and open about your relationship with your partner.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Focus on the important tasks one at a time and try not to get too caught up in small details. Your colleagues will guide and assist you a lot today. Look for ways to prioritise your efficiency and wellness. Romance and intimacy are on the cards for many.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Think twice before speaking, your harsh words can hurt others. You will be distracted today. Look for ways to nurture your health. Remember to prioritise wellness in everyday life. Try not to get into arguments or disputes.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You will be in a romantic mood today. Working professionals will see a salary hike.Few will also gain a promotion. Do not shy away from expressing your true feelings. Before making any decision, consult with your loved ones.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Be mindful of your language. Do not be lazy. Try to complete any important work on time. Focus on your goal, do not get distracted by worldly pleasures.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Avoid comparing yourself to others. Make it your aim to focus only on people and activities that elevate your confidence. Do not get disappointed, if you don’t get the expected result. Marriage is on the cards for some. Unemployed people will find good opportunities.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): You will have a moody start. Things will not go as planned. People in business will sign big deals. Others will find new partners for their financial ventures. By the end of the day, calm yourself down with yoga. A short holiday with the family is on the cards.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Be focused on your work and goals. Stay away from office gossip. Spend time with your family. Waste less time on social media and your phone. Express your feelings of love and gratitude to your romantic partner.

