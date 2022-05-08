Horoscope for 8 May: Check what the stars have in store for you under Sunday’s skies

The day is going to be quite favourable for those planning to make business investments

Here is your daily horoscope! On 8 May, some of the zodiac signs might receive marriage proposals. Many individuals may get recognition at work under today's skies.

The day is going to be quite favourable for those planning to make business investments. Few zodiac signs are expected to receive the support of their family this Sunday.

Check out what the stars have in store for you this Sunday:

Aries (21 March - 19 April): Your love relationship will be sweet. Your family atmosphere will remain positive under Sunday's skies. Circumstances will be favourable for you today. Avoid interfering in other people’s matters as you may face humiliation for doing so. You will see some positive changes in your career. You may be unsuccessful in recovering money from debtors.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May): You will receive good profits in online business. Intimacy in your personal relationships would increase due to the position of the stars. You may indulge in some planning today. You will remain focused and disciplined and might even receive some delightful news. You will witness success in matters related to ancestral property.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June): Excessive workload will make you tired today. Students will face dilemmas about their future. Your family will support you. Relationships with prominent people will strengthen. You may invest in business scheme under today's skies. Your unnecessary expenses might increase.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): A big wish of yours will be fulfilled today. The day is favourable for people in construction-related work. You might attempt to learn something new. You are advised to be nice to your neighbours. IT and software professionals may get an opportunity to work on some big project. Your marital relationship will witness an increase in love and trust.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): You may get into a fight with your life partner today. People will try to mislead or deceive you. Your work methodology will improve. Do not ignore your opponent’s actions today. Your relationship with your family would strengthen. Be cautious about new partnerships under today's skies.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): You may take part in some important project. You may earn huge profits in business under today's skies. A hindered business deal of yours may resume. You will become more active in your social circle. Some may get a transfer to their preferred location.

Libra (23 September - 22 October): Be ready to get busy with your household chores. You might get interested in research-based work. Your luck will completely favour you. You may be emotional about your love relationship today. Business partnerships will benefit you under Sunday's skies. Your family may hold an auspicious ceremony. Some will get awarded big responsibilities for an event.

Scorpio (23 October - 22 November): You may have to help a friend of yours. Unmarried people might receive marriage proposals under Sunday's skies. You may become nostalgic about some pleasurable events of the past with your better half. People in writing and media may get honoured. You will become more popular at your workplace.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): You might get into an argument with your life partner over some issue. People might misinterpret what you say today, so think before you speak. You will try to be helpful to others, but might not get due credit for the efforts you put in. You may get worried about members of your family. Do not trust strangers under any circumstances today.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January): You will get profitable opportunities in business. Trust your inner calling and take decisions accordingly. You would easily solve complicated issues today. You will be successful in land and property-related matters this Sunday. You will save money for future plans. You will remain enthusiastic and cheerful under today's skies.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February): You will face pressure to complete your work on time. Do not make big changes at your workplace. You will be dedicated to your job. You might complain about pain in legs. The day will be physically demanding for many people. Do not consume food items that are chilled.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March): You will fulfill your love partner’s wishes. Small business owners may receive an important order. You will be able to complete your work because of your impeccable planning. Maintain cordial relationships with people you are close to. You will be successful in government-related work.

