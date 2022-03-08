Horoscope for 8 March: Keen to know how the stars are aligned for you this Tuesday?

Under today’s skies, few zodiac signs will enjoy the day while some may spend time with family and friends

The daily horoscope for you is here. On 8 March, a few zodiac signs might recover outstanding money from debtors. People associated with medical professions will be promoted today, while others may see a rise in salary.

Check your horoscope for today here:

Aries: (21 March- 19 April): Today, you might recover outstanding money from debtors, hence improving your savings. The day is favourable for those in love and for newly-married couples. There might be some big celebrations in your family soon where you will have a big responsibility to take up. Students will perform brilliantly in competitive exams and interviews. You might receive some expensive gifts today from someone close. You will enjoy a web series or a movie at home by the end of the day.

Taurus: (20 April-20 May): You will complete your office work with focus and dedication. Some of you might recover outstanding money from debtors under Tuesday’s skies. You will try to improve your skills on something that you have been planning to do from the past few days. The day is perfect to promote your business. Your social reputation will increase with the right people and connections. There would be profits in import-export related businesses soon.

Gemini: (21 May- 20 June): Some ongoing work may unexpectedly get hindered under today’s skies. Restrain your emotions as there are times when we have to be practical. The day is not favourable for long-distance journeys as it will make you tired. You may complain of headache and fever due to the change in weather conditions. If you plan shopping today, then be careful of spending unnecessarily.

Cancer: (21 June-22 July): You will be delighted with the behaviour and thoughtfulness of your friends. People associated with medical professions will be promoted today. Some of you will be emotional about your love relationship. You will enjoy the day. There will be success in research-based work under Tuesday’s skies. Maintain a balance between your income and expenses so that unnecessary expenses are also checked.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August): Be nice and polite with your subordinates as few of them admire and respect you a lot. It would be better to take advice from your life partner before doing anything. There might be huge financial gains from agriculture-related work so do good research and go-ahead. You might make some important decisions regarding your future in the coming days. Handsome profits in the business will keep you delighted today.

Virgo: (23 August- 22 September): Your family may conduct an auspicious ceremony today. You will plan to start working on new projects soon. Respect the feelings of your life partner as they have an opinion and say on things. Your temper may spoil your work under Tuesday skies, so keep a check on that. You might face some problems in your studies today.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): It would be better to take advice from wise and experienced people. The day will begin on a positive note so make the most of it. Don’t change your schedule today as things might not go as planned. Take care of your well-wishers as some of them need care and attention. Workload may increase at the workplace due to the demand for better outcomes. You might complain of joint and knee pain under Tuesday’s skies.

Scorpio: (23 October -21 November): Stay away from extramarital affairs, it can make matters worse in your relationship. Your long-hindered work might get completed today. Some of you will receive support from your business partners who will guide you better. The day is perfect to implement your business planning that has been scheduled for days. There will be success in legal matters in the coming days so be patient.

Sagittarius: (22 November- 21 December): You will perform your favoured tasks with interest thus improving your skills. You will get success in job interviews in the coming days. You might get some delightful news from friends and family today. Some of you will spend quality time with your loved ones under Tuesday’s skies. You might plan to expand your business for better scope and growth.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January): You might have to perform some tasks alone today so prove yourself best. You will enjoy the day in fun and frolic activities among children and friends. Children will remain focused on their studies and upcoming exams. You might conduct an important business meeting today. Appreciate the talent of your children and sometimes award them with little gifts. You will get a chance to do something meaningful in life soon.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You might plan to purchase a new automobile very soon. There will be profits in the electronics business that will bring good fortune for all. Your relatives will visit you at your home so be prepared. Post noon, you might meet some prominent people who will change your opinion towards life. High-rank officers will be pleased with you and your work.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March): The day will begin on a negative note but that should not stop you from reaching your goal. Headache and fatigue will make it difficult to focus on work today. Don’t take any risk in business as you may face losses. You will feel relieved post noon as the pressure of work will reduce. You might try to control your expenses due to losses incurred. Don’t displease your team members at the job as everyone is doing their best.

