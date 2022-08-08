Horoscope for 8 August: Check how your stars are aligned under Monday's skies

Monday is going to be favourable for people in business and those looking to pursue higher education

Here is how the cosmic climate looks for you on 8 August. A few zodiac signs will come across opportunities to overcome their fear. Some might make significant choices related to career or love. Others are advised to take responsibilities more seriously. Monday is going to be favourable for people in business and those looking to pursue higher education. Aries will have an energetic day today. Libras are advised not to be afraid when expressing themselves. Good vibes will abound for Capricorns today. The financial condition of Pisces will improve. Scorpios should be focused on their goals.

Check your horoscope for this Monday, 8 August:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): The day will be an energetic one for Aries. Good vibes will inspire you to spread some joy around. As the afternoon rolls in, it will encourage you to take your responsibilities more seriously.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Today, your friends or colleagues will share intimate details about their lives with you. As the day proceeds, good vibes will continue to flow helping you find emotional enlightenment through meditation or introspection.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Your words will have a warm and healing effect on people today. Do not be afraid to give advice or comfort your friends when they need you. But remember not to drain your own energy in the process.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Issues within your professional relationship could manifest today. By the end of the day, you might feel overworked and under-rested. It is important for you to set boundaries if you need space or time off. Remember to allow yourself to unwind at home and practice some self-care, which is much needed.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): The day is going to be a favourable one for you. There will be a surge of confidence that will help you attract whatever it is you want regarding love. If you are single, then a new relationship is likely on the cards.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will have a good opportunity to overcome your fears and anxieties today. Do not be afraid to learn something new. Utilise the day positively and focus on your dreams.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Do not be afraid to reach out to your loved ones for comfort or encouragement. It is good to keep things aside and relax for some time. This will give you an opportunity for a meaningful exchange of words or emotional support from someone special.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Remember to be focused on your goals. It will elevate your mood and confidence. Have an open and honest conversation with your partner to make the bond stronger. Always look out for opportunities that will help you grow.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): The first half of the day will be hectic and tiring. You will focus on all important tasks that need more attention. By the end of the day, remember to pause and embrace luxury by giving yourself a bit of relaxation.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You will feel refreshed and energetic today. The good vibes around you will help you to reclaim control of your mind, body, and soul. Remember to utilise the day well and focus on achieving your goals.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Be prepared to discuss romantic or emotional feelings today. As it could be a good time in matters of the heart. Do not be afraid to speak the truth. Those in love will have a romantic evening.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You will be in a warm and stabilizing energy from the start of the day. Your financial condition will be good under Monday’s skies. Do not be afraid to ask for a raise if you are waiting for one. Be mindful of who you share any personal information with.

