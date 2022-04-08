Horoscope for 8 April: Here is what the stars have in store for you under Friday's skies

Few zodiac signs may receive financial gains while some others might be able to sort their unresolved issues out

Your daily horoscope for 8 April is here!

Few zodiac signs may receive financial gains while some others might be able to sort their unresolved issues out.

Read on to know what the universe has in store for you this Friday:

Aries: (21 March- 19 April)

Your health will be good and a number of thoughts will come to your mind. Be open to change as a number of opportunities might knock at your door. Expect gains to your bank account and also your home life. You will show affectionate behaviour towards your siblings and might also go for sightseeing. However, you might turn restless in the evening so avoid going to bed early today.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May):

Expect a good day at the office as your boss will be happy with your work. A positive energy will help you in healing yourself when it comes to the unresolved issues, impacting you for a long time. You will share unbiased opinions on certain subjects and might face losses in the business. Don’t get too sentimental.

Gemini: (21 May- 20 June)

The day will lead you to make big business decisions and shed all the feelings of unworthiness. Find ways that boost your confidence. Expect financial growth and you will spend the money to show off. You might win your legal disputes as well. Nurture your needs and emotions and do not feel pressurised to meet other people's expectations

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July):

The moon today gives you an opportunity to reconnect with your wants, needs, and emotions. A harsh square between Luna and the healing asteroid, Chiron can make you feel dissatisfied with your career and there might be a feeling of being undervalued at work. This might go away by afternoon and your friends can help you cheer up. Increasing household expenses might cause problems.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August):

Try to be optimistic as you might face a crisis of faith. This may soon go away by afternoon when you are at work. Spend time with your coworkers and try to boost your morale at the office. You will feel strong attraction towards your life partner today. You may also adopt new ways to work.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September):

An open heart can bring you rewards today and also unexpected blessings by the afternoon. All your workplace issues will get resolved and your management skills will be appreciated. Issues with the marriage of your children will get resolved. The problems in your own married life will also get sorted out. You may start a new business today.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October)

Connect yourself to people who lift you up. You will find yourself gravitating towards healthy people and situations. It will be easy for you to hold on to positive connections in your life today. Cut out from those who diminish your confidence and power. Try to get all the toxicity out of your life. Some long-standing financial issue might get resolved. All tasks will be completed successfully one after another. You might consult with experts regarding your future business strategies. You might get a headache. Do not let your enemies dominate you.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November):

Pay attention to the visions of your heart. The cosmic climate will let you believe in your highest potential and understand the path that would take you there. Love connections might happen as well. You might be under pressure from your social relationships and might make some decision today that may seem too far-fetched to others now. Conflicting thoughts may lead to confusion. You might be more interested in religious scriptures and spirituality today.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December):

You might get imposter syndrome today but you will be able to let go off any feeling of unworthiness you might have if you stay focused and approach your tasks in a systematic way.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January):

You may have issues connecting with your partner today. Take some space for yourself, but give your better half a heads up that you have been feeling low today. You will start feeling good by afternoon and find music to be especially therapeutic. Investing in stock market will be beneficial.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February):

Commit to living well today, and try to nurture your mind, body, and soul. Eating nutrient-rich foods and stretching throughout the day are great ways to utilise the energy. However, being mindful of your health doesn’t mean you will restrict yourself from anything. Pay attention to the feelings of the people you love. The support and guidance of your father will benefit you.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March):

You might indulge in a bit of online shopping to lift your spirits today. But distracting yourself from real life won't let you escape any issues you're struggling with. Students should keep faith in their teachers.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.