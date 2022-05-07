Horoscope for 7 May: Check what the universe has in store for you this Saturday

Today, a few zodiac signs might start a new business or plan a new venture while government employees may get promoted in the coming weeks

Here is your daily horoscope for today. On 7 May, few zodiac signs might start a new business or plan a new venture. Government employees may get promoted in the coming weeks, some will see a hike in salary. Few of you might get some delightful news in your personal or professional life. Check your horoscope for today here:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Today, you will take time out and pay attention to the cleanliness and hygiene of your home. Be vigilant, as your vehicle may break down during a journey. Try to keep a restraint on your language while speaking to others. Your friendship with close friends may turn sour under Saturday’s skies. Many of you will enjoy spending time with your family today.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May): You should carefully listen to the advice of your elders. People will try to make your acquaintance for their own benefit. You will be quite active on social media today. Many of you might get some delightful news regarding your career. You might go shopping to buy some new household items with your family. High-ranking officers will be happy with your results and success.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You will do some planning today. You will try to maintain discipline in your home as you will desire to spend some quality time in peace and solitude. Those who are working will be concerned about lending and borrowing money. The day will remain good for making financial investments for the future.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): You might find some old but necessary item while cleaning your house today. There will be heavy workload at the office under today's skies. You will be proud of your values and ethics in life. Your hard work will be appreciated at home and office. You will enjoy conversing with your family members in the evening, which will make you happy and relaxed.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August): Today, you might have to face humiliation for abusing your authority. Merchants are advised not to sell their goods on credit anytime soon. You should not expect to earn much profit today. Some negative people may try to divert your mind from your goals. Few of you will be worried about some big deal in the business.

Virgo: (23 August- 22 September): Today, you might start a new business that will help you grow. You will achieve better results than your expectations. Many of you will easily complete all your hindered and complicated tasks under Saturday’s skies. Your popularity will increase in society due to your behaviour and nature. Few of you might go on a date with your partner.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October): You will be the apple of everyone’s eye in your family. There might be some problems in your love relationship. Your life partner might get upset with you over some issue, so try to sort things out. People associated with politics will be under immense pressure today. Those who are unemployed might receive a job offer from some big company soon. Some of you might make some big business decisions today.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November): The day will begin on a negative note under Saturday’s skies. There are high chances of discord in your family over some issue. Students will achieve excellent results in competitive exams today. You will feel a sense of energy and enthusiasm today.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December): Today, working professionals should be careful and diligent at the workplace as their work might get spoiled due to overconfidence. Your luck may not favour you much today. Do not waste your time criticising others. Try not to feel frustrated in any situation as it's always a lesson learnt. There might be ego clashes between couples under Saturday’s skies.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January): You should give more importance to your thoughts rather than listening to others. Those who are single might meet a special someone today. You might get some big projects in business soon. There will be love and harmony in your family under today’s skies. Some government employees may get promoted. Some working professionals will see a salary hike. Some of you might go out with your life partner.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February): Aquarians are advised to remain focused on their work, as their tasks can pile up. You will spend some light-hearted moments with your siblings. Take care of your elderly family members as they need attention. Newly married couples will spend some romantic time together. Many of you will reap the rewards of your hard work at the office. Few might purchase new property or make investments.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March): Your contribution to social activities will be widely appreciated. You will be very loving to little kids. Your family atmosphere will remain friendly under Saturday’s skies. People will be attracted to you for your nature and character. Avoid taking big risks in business as it will not fetch you good results. Workload will be reduced at the office today.

