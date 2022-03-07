Horoscope for 7 March: Keen to find out how the stars are aligned for you this Monday?

Check your horoscope for today here:

The daily horoscope for you is here. On 7 March, a few of the zodiac signs will be fortunate in financial matters today as Monday's skies will bring them good business projects and deals. Some others might witness conflicts and lose out on some good opportunities. Under today’s skies, few zodiac signs will be fortunate in financial matters while some may lose out on opportunities.

Check your horoscope for today here:

Aries: (21 March- 19 April): Aries will perform brilliantly at the workplace and are expected to witness huge profits in the business. Working professionals can have significant financial gains. You will tackle challenging tasks smoothly. Also, your social reputation will improve. You will also get a chance to make new business acquaintances.

Taurus: (20 April-20 May): New and creative thoughts will influence Taurus. There are also chances of marital conflict. Also, it would be better to take moderate meals today. You might also make errors in some important tasks today. You will also have to rely on your seniors at the workplace. Students might be concerned about their studies.

Gemini: (21 May- 20 June): Geminis, your love life will be romantic. Your virtues and ideals will also be appreciated. You might also go on a dinner date with your life partner. You are likely to secure some important business deals today. Also, you will achieve favourable results in research-based work.

Cancer: (21 June-22 July): Cancerians will get a chance to compensate for their past losses. You will also have a hectic schedule today. Those with kids will enjoy their parenthood. Cancerians will also have cordial relationships with people of the opposite sex. Your health will also remain good and the family atmosphere will remain satisfying. Some might also start a new business today.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August): You will spend money on charitable activities. You will also get of your financial problems. Women may see some health-related issues. Your boss may inquire or cross-examine you. You are likely to get excellent results in competitive exams. You will relish your favourite food today.

Virgo: (23 August- 22 September): Virgos, you must remain careful about your health. You might also witness some technical issues at the workplace. Government-related work might also be hindered. Also, do not expect too much from your love partner. Remember to not impose your desires on others under Monday's skies.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You might receive some new business proposals and there will be huge profits from property deals. Your lifestyle will also improve. You might also do some online shopping today. The support and advice of your life partner will be beneficial for you.

Scorpio: (23 October -21 November): Scorpios, you might make some changes to your routine today. You must also pay attention to your family members and their needs. Those associated with administrative services might get a promotion. You must not disregard the feelings of others today. You will also be busy completing your obstructed work today.

Sagittarius: (22 November- 21 December): You are likely to be busy with some wedding events today. You might also get sentimental about your love relationship. You are likely to make some new friends this Monday. Also, you might have a hectic schedule today. Some people will see an increased interest in religious activities. You might also upgrade to the latest equipment in the business.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January): You will have a warm and friendly relationship with your co-workers. Some big clients may also join your business. Hotel businesses are expected to see an increase in revenue. You might also have huge financial gains from your ancestral properties. You must keep your diet moderate. Be cautious as you might lose some excellent opportunities due to your laziness.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Your experience in the business sector will benefit you today. Children will be looking after their parents. Luck will favour you completely this Monday. You might have relatives visiting you today. Also, your relationship with important people will strengthen today. There will also be a surge in the tourism industry.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March): Pisceans you will be greatly admired and appreciated by others today. Repeating a past mistake again can cost you dearly. The workplace atmosphere is likely to be unfavourable for you today. You might take a part in festivities. You will also speak politely with others around you. The day will be in your favour in terms of financial matters.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.