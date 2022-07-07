Horoscope for 7 July: Here's how the stars align for you under Thursday’s skies

Some zodiac signs may get a new job, others may get innovative in their new business. Students may get worried about their studies. Some might even face an extra workload today. For a few zodiac signs, lending and borrowing money should be avoided while others should avoid taking stress.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You might complain about pain in your legs. Try adapting yourself with changing time. Your colleagues will not agree with your opinion. Avoid getting too friendly with your boss. You must take proper rest amid your hectic schedule. Do not be too experimental in the business.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Your marital happiness will increase. You may get into a new love relationship. You might go shopping today with your life partner. There are chances that you will get good investment opportunities in land or house property. Your workload at the office will decrease. People associated with politics should expect a promotion.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): At the workplace, you will face pressure to produce good quality work. Students might get demotivated about their studies. Your acquaintance with prominent people will further increase. You may suffer from flu and allergy. Do not waste your time on unnecessary activities. You might have to solve a number of complicated issues.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You might receive job offers from big companies. Make sure that you take care of your family members’ health. You may receive some big orders in the business. Your reputation will improve for helping needy people. You may also participate in a new project. You will discharge your duties in a responsible manner.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Be cautious while lending and borrowing money. You should not engage in any extramarital affairs. You will worry about your children’s future. Listening to the advice of your life will prove to be beneficial. Afternoon will be favourable for you. You may go on a long-distance journey.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Intimacy in your marital relationship will increase. Career-related issues will resolve. You might receive some new information. Your family atmosphere will continue to be positive. If you are careful at work, then all your tasks will be done without hindrance. You will be facing extra workload today. Investing in share market will get you profits.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You should avoid any big business partnerships. Some ongoing work may face obstacles. Your doubts and misunderstandings will discourage you from seeing the truth. Love will be there in your marital relationship. Post noon, your performance at the workplace will be brilliant. Take control of your expenses.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You will be successful in overcoming your shortcomings. Government employees might get promoted. You might get into a discussion about some serious issues with your friends. You will be happy to receive your life partner’s help. New income sources will arise. Try doing your work with a calm mind.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You might get innovative in your business and try something new. You will feel even more confident about your own self. Ensure that there is discipline in your daily routine. You will get free from your internal conflicts and indulge in some future planning. You will try to help those who are in need. Your family will be happy.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): There are chances of being successful if you are appearing for a job interview. Your health will continue to be good. Your dilemma will get resolved. Your family will be positive today. You might engage in some important discussion with your father.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Students might take admission in a new course. Continue to be honest in your relationships. Make sure that you are not careless about religious activities. You might get into a quarrel with your life partner. You will resolve your issues by evening and may also go out in the evening.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You might renovate your house. People who are in the technical fields will earn good profits. It is a good day to execute your plans. Be careful while lending and borrowing money. Unhygienic food may lead to health issues. Do not take stress.