Horoscope for 7 August: Taurus to be extremely popular this Sunday; find out more

Those who are keen to know what the day holds for them, should read the horoscope for 7 August

Here is what the stars have in store for you on 7 August! The popularity of Taurus will increase in society. Geminis might go on a pilgrimage. Leos are advised to take guidance from experienced people. Libras will have a hectic daily routine. Changing weather conditions may cause allergies for some.

Newly married couples will enjoy their time together. People associated with politics might get promoted to higher positions. Students preparing for competitive exams will perform well. Check your horoscope for this Sunday, 7 August:

Aries (21 March - 19 April): Aries are advised to avoid participating in debates or discussions on political issues. A moderate diet will be good for your health. People might take advantage of your weaknesses. Joint pain may trouble you today. You might have to work more than you anticipated. Stay away from people who give you wrong advice.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May): You might spend a lot of money on an auspicious ceremony. Your popularity will increase in society. You will get the support of your managers at the workplace. You will use new technologies. You might expand your family business soon. Students will be happy.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June): You will greatly enjoy your married life. The advice of your life partner and family members will benefit you. You might go on a pilgrimage. Students preparing for competitive exams may achieve excellent success. Your luck will fully favour you today.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): At the workplace, your seniors will appreciate you. People associated with politics may get promoted to higher positions. You will spend a lot of time with your friends. You will take great interest in religious activities this Sunday.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): Under Sunday’s skies, there might be discord in your family. It would be better to take advice from experienced people before doing anything. Maintain cordial ties with your life partner's family members. People will find their work getting a bit monotonous. Some past incidents may increase your stress levels today. You will need to work extra hard in the coming days.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): You will display a remarkable business sense today. You will be happy with your children’s behaviour under Sunday's skies. Your managers might think about your promotion. There will be peace and prosperity in your home this Sunday. You will desire to spend some intimate time with your life partner to reignite the spark in your relationship.

Libra (23 September - 22 October): You will have a hectic daily routine under today’s skies. Do not make land and property-related decisions today. Maintain cordial relationships with your friends and relatives. Try to improve your behaviour. This Sunday, you will be busy completing a few special tasks. Changing weather conditions may cause allergies.

Scorpio (23 October - 22 November): Your efforts of getting a job in a foreign country will be successful. Students will reap the rewards of their past hard work. Romance is in the air for some. The advice of experienced people will aid you. Your family ties will strengthen.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Students will face hindrances in their studies. There will be good profits for people in the import-export business. Stay away from tense situations. Extra workload may cause some problems. The income of people who are working in foreign countries will increase.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January): You will experience a surge of energy and confidence. You might invest money in some new schemes that will fetch you good profits. Your relationship with your elder brothers will strengthen. You might receive some delightful news. Your reputation will increase.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February): Youngsters will be excited about their new business venture. You should follow the advice of your seniors. Listen to your inner calling and take your decisions accordingly. You might get your outstanding payments soon. Keep a leash on your rude behaviour.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March): Old disputes may re-emerge. Your parents will motivate you. Your hard work will help you succeed. You might be a little worried about your children’s future. Extra workload may make you short-tempered. Your principles will be appreciated by others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.