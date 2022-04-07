Horoscope for 7 April: Check what the stars have in store for you under Thursday’s skies

The day is going to be quite favourable for people associated with financial sector. Few zodiac signs are advised to strike a balance between personal and professional life

Here is your daily horoscope! On 7 April, some of the zodiac signs might propose marriage to their partners while others will easily achieve their most challenging goals.

Check out what the universe has in store for you this Thursday:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Good news for students as they may secure admission in top educational institutions. Few students may also get higher education opportunities in colleges abroad. Those involved in politics might get success and recognition this Monday. Property disputes may soon get resolved. People in love may propose marriage to their partner. For some people, new business ideas may emerge under today's skies.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Taurians are advised to be careful about not committing errors in excitement. It would be better to consult professional experts before starting any new work or project. Try not to delay any important work that needs attention. Your daily expenses may suddenly increase today. Try to stay away from workplace gossip this Thursday.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Students will get excellent results in their education. The day will remain quite favourable from the financial perspective. Some of you will have new and exciting experiences in your romantic life. When confronted with challenges, your seniors will help you at the office.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Today, a sudden influx of negative thoughts may overwhelm you and make you sad. Avoid going on a long-distance journey today. The day is going to be favourable for people studying abroad. You might face problems if you borrow money today. There will be dissatisfaction in your marital relationship under Thursday’s skies.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Some of you will strongly feel attracted towards your life partner today. Those who are employed will get excellent results in their workplace, if they put in a little effort. You will easily achieve your most challenging goals under Thursday’s skies. Few of you might adopt a new work approach that will make your tasks easy.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Your workload will reduce at the office today. Some of you will try to improve your skills and abilities. Under Thursday’s skies, there will be peace and prosperity in your family. Banking professionals may receive some delightful news today. Your health and family life will remain good. Remember to articulate your opinions clearly so that you are not judged.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Today is going to be a favourable day for IT and software professionals. Your advice and suggestions on personal and financial deals will greatly benefit others. Some of you will get growth opportunities in business that will help you progress. Few of you will take interest in religious activities as it will keep you happy.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Your important work may get hindered due to some associate or co-worker today. If you are troubled or not in a good mood, try to calm down your agitated mind. Also, discuss all crucial matter with your family members before arriving at any decision. Family-related tensions will impact your work performance today.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Today, you will greatly benefit from your close associates and business partners. Your married life will remain pleasurable under Thursday’s skies. Try to maintain a good rapport with others. The day is going to be favourable for people associated with politics. Make sure to strike a balance between your personal and professional life.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Today, you will experience a new spark in your relationship. There will be success if you want to borrow money for business expansion. Medical professionals will need to work extra hard today. Always maintain good communication with your loved ones. You might go shopping for an upcoming wedding of a family member. Take time out and exercise daily for good health and fitness.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Aquarians are advised to be thoughtful and considerate towards others. Today, you will have to fulfil your professional responsibilities with due diligence. The time is not favourable for changing your job now. Never hesitate in asking for help from your close friends. Your boss will be supportive of you today.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Under Thursday’s skies, your colleagues will not agree with your ideas and suggestions. Love and faithfulness will increase in your marital relationship. Many people of this zodiac sign are not able to focus on things that are more important for you at the moment. Some of you will pay keen attention to your physical appearance and living standards.