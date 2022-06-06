Horoscope for 6 June: Here is how the stars are aligned in your favour this Monday

Some of you may feel overwhelmed at work, while others may indulge in some retail therapy this Monday

Here is what the day looks for you today! On 6 June, while some zodiac signs may be supportive to their colleagues, others might not get a reward if they are over helpful. The day may be dull for some but super cheerful for others.

Some of you may feel overwhelmed at work, while others may indulge in some retail therapy this Monday. A little bit of solitary time will keep you recharged and ready to face the next day.

Check out what the universe has in store for you this Monday:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): If you are in a profession that needs you to function within a team, the day will prove to be favourable for you. You may feel overwhelmed by the number of items that you will be required to do. Take a deep breath and look at the picture as a whole, before giving yourself the space to do each task as the day unfolds.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You will probably go out today. Under Monday's skies, you will be in a fun mood. Your work responsibilities will bring you closer to reality. But it surely doesn’t mean that you can’t have fun with your co-workers. At night, you may surely embrace some luxury and might also indulge in retail therapy before going to bed.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You will help your family and friends, especially those who have not been doing very well recently. This will have a positive impact on your karma. Remember to not exhaust yourself helping others and indulge in self care this evening. Some solitary time will keep you recharged and ready to face the next day.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Your mind will be occupied and you may become hypersensitive to the world around you. You will be able to spot problems and even find solutions to correct them. You may give a piece of good advice to your co-workers, but do check if they are receptive to your problem-solving skills first.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will be in a thrifty mood today. Try to be organised with your bank account and keep a detailed list of your expenses and income. Your faith in humanity will be restored today. Stay around positive people who support your dreams. As the day ends, give a luxurious touch to the food you eat.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You might face challenges. Your energy levels might be highly elevated today and you may get overwhelmed. Do engage in some spiritual activities in the evening.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You will be highly efficient today. Moments of enlightenment will continue to strike you throughout the day, so you must keep a pen and paper in hand to note down your thoughts. Meditating in the evening may prove to be helpful for calming your mind.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You will want to support your colleagues and community today. But remember that you can't help others without helping yourself first. Embrace harmony for yourself in the evening.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Most of your energy and focus today will be taken up by work. You will find yourself in an extremely efficient mood this Monday. Double-check your work and responsibilities, and ensure that you are not over-hasty in completing your tasks. You may even bring work home to free your workload before the coming weekend.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You will feel refreshed and optimistic as you get up this morning. Try to engage in a meditation session before you head to work today. Spending your evening in a creative way would help you unwind.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You will get an opportunity to clear away people or situations that have been holding you back. You will be able to take note of things that bring grief to you and successfully make efforts to overcome them.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Focus on your emotional wellbeing today. You will want to be supportive and helpful to the people you love, but remember that you should avoid pushing boundaries to assist someone who might not reciprocate.

