Horoscope for 6 July: Check how the stars are aligned for you this Wednesday

Check what this Wednesday has in store for you:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You will be achieving your business targets on time. You will be receiving enormous success in competitive exams. Some close relatives may come at your home. You will spend good time with people who are close to you. Do not engage in unnecessary discussions with others. You may receive job offers from abroad. Your unhealthy eating habits may lead to acidity.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Children may take part in creative activities. Your relationships with high-rank officers will be cordial. Try not to be ill-tempered and aggressive. You may miss profitable opportunities in your business. Be responsible for your mistakes instead of forcing them on others.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Working professionals might get a promotion. It is advisable that you take advice from your life partner before you do anything. You will be happy and contented. You may get outstanding money from debtors. Keep a track of your expenses. Avoid wasting your time on unnecessary activities.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): You will be getting some delightful news from your children. You might waste time on unnecessary activities. Your family atmosphere will continue to be pleasant. Intimacy in your marital relationship will increase. You may also take part in some social events today. Your day will be full of fun and enjoyment. You will be successful in solving a big problem.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August): You will get benefit from your ancestral property. Your relationship with your older siblings will improve. You will get good support from your co-workers. There will be profitable opportunities in your business. People around you may take a wrong advantage of your simplicity and will try to exaggerate even your small mistakes.

Virgo: (24 August - 22 September): There will be good mutual understanding among your family members. Your relationship with your love partner will be cordial. Maintain discipline in your daily routine. Unmarried people may be receiving some good marriage proposals. You might make investments in new projects. Your work will eventually finish after some initial struggles.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Avoid the company of negative people. You might go to a party with your friends. Stay confident about your work capacity. Humid weather conditions may cause trouble to you. Your arrogance may be the reason of your problems. Avoid a long-distance journey today.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Government employees' income may increase. Your behaviour will make people happy. You will be pleased with your better half. You might mentally plan about some new work. Youngsters will be receiving love proposals.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December): You may win legal disputes. You may have to work extra hard in business. You will be happy because you will be getting results as per your expectations. The workload at your workplace will be more. Your business trips will get you positive results.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Think thoroughly before you decide to change your job. Avoid risky endeavours. Tensions in your marital relationship will increase. Keep a watch on your language. It would not be easy to control problematic situations. Your elders will be unhappy with what you think.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Students will get worried thinking about their future. Refrain from expressing your feelings and desires. You might stay unhappy for some reason. Avoid wasting your time on unnecessary activities. You may be troubled because of your throat and chest infections.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You will be dedicated to your goals. You might be able to resolve a serious problem. Ailing people will recover. Your behaviour will be appreciated in your professional circle. Good thoughts will have an impact on you. Your family will be approving your love marriage.