Horoscope for 6 February: Check what the stars have in store for you this Sunday

Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read our daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

The daily horoscope is here for you! On Sunday, 6 February, the alignment of the stars will result in many zodiac signs getting into disputes. Some people may face issues with family members, while others might see big gains in business.

Some people may receive a proposal, while others will grow closer to their romantic partner. Some people might see changes in their behaviour, which would lead to arguments with others. This Sunday, all zodiac signs need to be careful about money.

Here is the horoscope for all signs this Sunday:

Aries (21 March - 19 April):

Many people may complain of stomach ache and other health issues. Under Sunday’s skies, you will be worried about your career. Workplace tensions would be high, especially with juniors. Your domestic expenses will increase today. Family members may be upset with you due to changes in your behaviour. Try to avoid going on a long journey today.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May):

The stars are aligned in your favour today. Many people will be relieved due to a decrease in their workload. Many people will feel a strong sense of attachment to their loved ones, while others may get a proposal as the season of love is just around the corner. Several individuals will be benefited by their past experiences.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June):

Medical professionals will have a very good day this Sunday. Many people might get a breakthrough in research projects. You will be influenced by new ideas. Some important work may get delayed this Sunday. You might set new goals and work towards them, today.

Cancer (21 June - 22 July):

People in business might see huge sales today. The day is favourable for travelling. Try to avoid making impractical decisions this Sunday. People in academics will see success. Your family life will be prosperous and peaceful. Any problems regarding lending or borrowing money will get over under Sunday’s skies.

Leo (23 July - 22 August):

You might face humiliation due an incomplete promise. You will be disappointed by the behaviour of your family members. Those involved in family business may face issues. Try not to give unsolicited advice to any person.

Virgo (23 August - 22 September):

new income sources will be generated for many people this Sunday. Financial problems may vanish under today’s skies. People associated with literature may receive an honour today. You might share your feelings with your partner, strengthening the bond between you two. Some past investments will get you big returns.

Libra (23 September - 22 October):

You will see your reputation being heightened among people. The day will see you curbing your excessive expenses. You will be much appreciated by friends and family. Some of you will get the chance to indulge in your favourite food. People in politics will see success this Sunday.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November):

People will see their relationships with business associates and clients get stronger. Those giving competitive exams will be successful. People in artistic fields may get a big platform to display their talent. You might see your workload getting reduced this Sunday. Many people may buy their partner a present to make up for past wrongs. Some people may make an important decision regarding their family today.

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December):

Don’t hold on to doubts about your talent and determination. Try to maintain cordial ties with your close relatives. Be attentive to financial matters and do not be careful regarding your expenses. Any work will be hindered in the second half of Sunday due to the position of the stars. Your behaviour might turn arrogant and dominating today, displeasing other people.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January):

Students will find success in their studies. The day will see positive news being conveyed to people of this zodiac sign. Many people may be tense in the evening due to family issues. Try not to stress out unnecessarily. You might see your hard work getting rewarded today. Your time management skills will be appreciated by many this Sunday.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February):

You might be challenged today, both at home and in the workplace. Construction-related work will see an increase in momentum this Sunday. You might feel distracted today, affecting your behaviour with close ones. Your elders may give you some important tasks and responsibilities today. Many people will strengthen their bond with their romantic partner today.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March):

You might participate in a social event today, which will earn you many compliments about your beauty and graceful personality. There will be a festive atmosphere in the house today. Couples will go on a romantic getaway while married people will enjoy a romantic evening out. You might end up feeling exhausted by the evening. You will feel very spiritual and philosophical today.

