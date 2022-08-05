The position of the stars has some surprises in store. Read on to find out more. Excerpt: Check your horoscope for 6 August. Some will be lucky to get job opportunities. Others will tie the knot soon.

Under Saturday’s skies, Virgos have a good chance of success in research-based projects. Aries might complain of cervical-related health issues. Geminis will dominate their enemies. For Cancer, a close relationship could suffer due to ego and arrogance. Students pursuing technical education will achieve excellent results in their studies. Those in business will see profits above their expectations. People associated with politics will dominate their rivals. Check what your stars have to say for you this Saturday, 6 August:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You may complain of cervical-related health issues today. You should avoid overthinking. There are chances of betrayal in a love relationship. Your mind will be agitated under Saturday’s skies. Aries are advised to take proper rest. Your daily routine may be chaotic.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Work pressure will increase in business. You might earn handsome profits from your investments. Your desires for material pleasures will increase. You will be relaxed and stress-free in the evening. You will manage to get the tasks done easily at the workplace. You will plan to renovate your home in the coming weeks.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You will receive significant help from others to complete some important work. Unnecessary haste during financial transactions might cause losses. You will dominate your enemies. Your plans will fructify.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Students will face difficulties in getting expected results in their studies. The day is going to be unfavourable for some. Unnecessary expenses may wreck your budget. Your close relationships will suffer due to your ego and arrogance.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will be able to solve the problems coming in some important work. The family atmosphere will remain joyous and fulfilling. You may find new income sources this Saturday. Students pursuing technical education will achieve excellent results in their studies. There might be some issues in your marital relationship.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): There are chances of huge success in research-based projects. Your decision-making abilities will be put to test today. People associated with politics will dominate their rivals. You will desire to spend some intimate time with your life partner. There will be good profits in the import-export business.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You will be concerned about your family's well-being. Your habit of lying could get you in trouble. The day will be favourable at the workplace, but avoid arguing with your boss. You will be doubtful about your business partners. Loan-related issues will keep you worried.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You will take great interest in studying new subjects. You might make some technical changes in your business. You might suffer from stomach disorders. Your health issues may worsen today. Do not ignore the advice of wise people in your life. You will get some excellent financial opportunities soon.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You might get entangled in some unnecessary issues. Talk in a composed manner with others. You might lose interest in your work this Saturday. There are chances of ancestral property-related disputes in your family. Indigestion may trouble you today. Do not follow others’ advice.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): People will be enchanted by your personality. You will think about the benefit of others. Your business will grow. You might receive some delightful news. Your respect and reputation will increase. Business profits will be above expectations.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You will achieve remarkable success in your work. You might also sign new business deals today. You will reap the rewards of your hard work this Saturday. Take care of the health of your parents today. You might execute some risky tasks today.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Your responsibilities will increase at the job. You should spend enough time with your family despite your hectic schedule. Too much stress and fatigue will cause weakness. You should work slowly today. Control your temper no matter how the situation is. Students may successfully execute some big projects.

