Horoscope for 5 March: Keen to know how the stars are aligned for you this Saturday?

Under Saturday’s skies a few zodiac signs will be fortunate in financial matters while some may find themselves discussing serious issues with their family today

The daily horoscope for you is here! On 5 March, few zodiac signs will be fortunate in financial matters as Saturday's skies will bring them good projects and deals. Many people may discuss some serious issues with their family today, while couples might visit a religious destination.

Check your horoscope for today here:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April)

Aries are advised not to repeat any mistake at the workplace. Try to keep yourself calm and composed, as your temper may spoil your work. There might be a communication gap in your close relationships. Also, try to listen to your life partner as they are always with you in good and bad times. You might have to face some uncomfortable situations today.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May)

You might participate in some auspicious ceremony under Saturday’s skies. You will have a hectic schedule today, as higher officials will demand more work. Some of you might spend money on things you enjoy and desire the most. Today, you will be fortunate in financial matters, which will increase your happiness. Your love relationship will be blissful, making your bond with your partner stronger. Students might get favourable results in competitive exams.

Gemini: (21 May 21- 20 June):

Post noon, all your tasks will get completed without any hindrance. You might plan to invest your savings in some policy but remember to do proper research. You might go shopping under Saturday's skies. Your skills will be appreciated at the workplace, so keep doing your best. You might feel doubtful about some important work, so better to give any decision a second thought.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July)

You will get business opportunities abroad in the coming days. Those who are already trading overseas will sign some big business deals. You might discuss some serious issues with your family today. You might visit a religious destination with your life partner, which will help you feel relaxed.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August)

Avoid getting into any kind of arguments today, either at home or workplace. Taking advice from inexperienced people might cause losses in business. Accept your past mistakes and make efforts to move past them soon. Behave nicely with your co-workers as they admire and respect you. You will be fearful that something undesirable can occur to your family. Tip for the day, never share your plans with others but keep working on it secretly.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September)

You might work on a new strategy about your business, that will help you in the coming days. Those who were unemployed might start a new job today. Some of you may discuss your love marriage prospects with your family. Under Saturday’s skies, there will be an atmosphere of joy and laughter in your family. The day is quite favourable for going on an outing with your life partner. You will be happy with the success of your children.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October)

Today, there are chances of conflicts in your family over some issues. Avoid speaking unless necessary, as it can complicate issues. Unnecessary expenses may disturb your budget, so keep a check on all your money. If possible, don’t interfere with others’ matters and let people make their own choices. The health of ailing people will improve under Saturday skies.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November)

You will spend quality time with your friends and be extremely nostalgic today. You will take interest in religious activities to bring calmness and peace to your home. Many will succeed in resolving your disputes, making them more confident in life. Some of you will be relieved to find solutions to technical issues in your business.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December)

Taking impractical decisions might cause losses, but you will figure a way out of the chaos soon. Your most important work may get delayed under today’s skies. Avoid lending money to anyone as it is not a good day for you. A wish of yours may get fulfilled in the coming days. Pay attention to the needs of your family members, especially those who are elderly. Some internal conflicts may emerge in your family today.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January)

You will get rid of health-related problems but it is advisable for you to keep a check on your diet. The day will remain favourable for all age groups under Saturday’s skies. Some people will take interest in religious activities today. Some of you might plan to change your job in the coming days. You will achieve success in implementing your business plans and strategies. Your most important tasks will be executed successfully today.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February)

Today, you might have to meet a lot of new people, widening your social circle. Your relationship with your neighbours may be affected under Saturday’s skies. Some may have conflicts with their boss due to increasing work pressure. You may not get expected results in business, but don’t lose hope and keep trying. Don’t dodge work and remain focused on your goals.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March)

Private sector employees may get promoted in the coming days due to the position of the stars. You may avail huge discounts if you plan to go shopping today. Your friends and relatives will remain happy with you due to your decisions concerning your life. Your life partner may buy a gift for you under Saturday’s skies.

