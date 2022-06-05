Horoscope for 5 June: Check what this Sunday’s skies have in store for you

Many people will be successful in mending strained relationships this Sunday, while some may may go on a short-distance journey

Here is what the stars have in store for you today! On 5 June, some of the zodiac signs might propose their love partners. Others might start a new business. The day may revive old debts for some. Few zodiac signs are advised to spend some more time with their family.

Check out what the universe has in store for you this Sunday:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Negative thoughts may impact your daily routine. You may discuss some future plans with your family. Spend a good amount of time with your loved ones. Continuous exposure to electronic gadgets will affect your sleep. Some of your important work might get completed with the help of your friends.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Your love partner will show loyalty towards you. The day will be financially favourable. Your relationships with your siblings will be cordial. Doing activities you like will make you happy. Your married life will remain positive. A wish of yours might get fulfilled this Sunday.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Do not take advice from others in family-related matters. Finish your important tasks before noon. You will lack interest in social activities. Your decisions may prove to be wrong. Old debts might increase your problems today. You will be particular about your public reputation.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will experience excitement about your new plans. You will productively use borrowed money. Your colleagues will get jealous of you. The obstructions coming in your foreign trip will go away. You might also propose your love partner today. You may develop new business relationships.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Do not waste your time on unnecessary journeys and futile activities this Sunday. Your managers and colleagues might neglect you. Gather all the important and relevant information about any project before you invest any money in it. You might get worried about the behaviour and health of your children. You will remain dissatisfied today.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You may opt for new technologies in your business. You may also get sudden financial gains in business. It is advised that you respect the opinions and thoughts of your children. You may be rewarded for your hard work under today's skies. Some in the political arena may get a promotion.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Tensions related to your workplace will reduce. You may go out with your love partner. You will fully dominate your colleagues at the work meeting today. You might get some delightful news over the phone. You may also buy a present for your life partner this Sunday. Students will participate in many extracurricular activities and do well in their studies as well.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): The day will be favourable for those associated with the tourism sector. You will be successful in mending your strained relationships this Sunday. You will get worried about your boss. You will receive appreciation from people today. Do not make hasty decisions. You will participate in religious and spiritual activities under today's skies.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Do not make hasty decisions in starting partnerships at work. At the workplace, you may get some complicated task. You should not lie to anyone today. You may suffer from depression and anxiety. Your colleagues will be angry with you.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Your popularity in society will increase. You might win over people on some controversial issues. You may experience stress in the first half of your day. But the second half will be favourable and you may get success in your work. Some hindered tasks may suddenly get completed. You will also successfully launch your new business.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Do not let your doubts and mistrust affect your love relationship. Children may be scolded by their parents. People will get impressed with your work. Do not depend on others for your work. You may face property disputes. You will need to be careful about your health today.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Your family may agree for your love marriage. Your charity work and contribution to public welfare work will lead to inner satisfaction. You will be proud because of your children. Set goals and make efforts to achieve them. You may go on a short-distance journey.

