Horoscope for 5 July: Check what the stars look like under Tuesday's skies

Here is what the stars have in for you! On 4 July, some of the zodiac signs will spend happy time with their family while others may get profits in business.

Check out if the universe is favourable for you this Tuesday :

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You might make some big changes at your workplace. You will also spend quality time with your children. The day is favourable for those who belong to fashion and glamour industry. Your positive thinking will prove to be beneficial for you. You will be diligent at your place of work.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Working professionals should make sure that they keep their documents carefully. Misunderstandings between husband and wife will resolve. You will be successful in solving your problems. Your colleagues will be very supportive. You will receive motivation from your manager at your job. Diabetes patients should take care of themselves.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): The day is favourable for starting a new business. Take care of your diet and eating habits. The day is good for students. Government employees may be transferred. You will be willing to help others. Your social and professional circle will increase. Doing yoga and exercise daily is beneficial.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Do not force anyone to do your work. Remain cautious about your new relationships. Don’t take any big decision regarding job change. Don’t be overconfident. You will have to work diligently to achieve your goals. Do not disrespect your elders in any situation.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will see huge profits in the business. You may have to work overtime at the office. You might again start your hindered work today. Your family members and friends will respect you. You may acquire a big property. You will be able to receive outstanding money from debtors.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You may receive some undesirable news at the beginning of the day. The day is not good for lending and borrowing money. Take control of your expenses. Blood pressure patients should take proper care of themselves. You might get worried about your loved ones abroad. You would want to spend some time with your old friends.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You might get into some new and important contracts in the business. You will be progressive in your approach towards your career. New income sources will come up. Your mediation might resolve some old disputes. Working professionals might get promoted.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You will fully dominate your enemies. You will be more interested in social welfare activities. You will stay positive and content. Make sure that you listen to your head instead of being carried away by your emotions. New partners may become a part of your business. Your health will be in a good state.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will be more interested in religious activities. All your tasks will be completed today. You might be attending some social events. Make sure that you take good care of your father’s health. At the office, your managers will be supportive. Most of your work will happen through phone. Do not share your personal matters with outsiders.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Maintain discipline within your family. A feeling of frustration and insecurity will be there. Indecent language and anger may negatively impact your relationships. Some of your past incidents may re-emerge. You will remain worried about your mother’s health.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You will be innovative in the business. Your performance at the workplace will be brilliant. Marriage-related talks will be started for a family member. People will praise you for your nature. The day is favourable for proposing to the person you love. Your marital relationship will be romantic.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Mutual understanding among family members will increase. Show trust in your capabilities. Don’t disrespect your subordinate employees. You might purchase some new jewellery and clothes. The quality of your work will improve. Do not lend money to anyone.