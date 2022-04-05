Horoscope for 5 April: Check out how the stars are aligned for you under Tuesday’s skies

Today some of the zodiac signs will get promoted while others will get a hike in their salaries. Some will find solace in helping others, while few others will enjoy a cordial relationship with colleagues

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Aries are advised not to be careless at the workplace. Under Tuesday’s skies, you will take interest in religious activities that will make you happy and keep you content. Some of you will benefit from new acquaintances. Try not to lend or borrow money today, as it may lead to losses. There are high chances of huge success in government-related work.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Those associated with tourism business may have huge financial gains today. There will be peace and prosperity in your family under today’s skies. Close friends and family will appreciate your accomplishments. Working professionals may get promoted in the coming days. There will be good understanding in your marital relationship.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Today, you should avoid making any hasty decisions at work or in personal life. Geminis are advised to be careful as some people might humiliate you. You should not argue with your seniors or distinguished people. You might struggle with a lack of morale and self-confidence today. For some, there will be mismanagement at the workplace. Some of you will feel under the weather.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Today, people will favourably discuss your good deeds and behaviour. There are chances of sudden financial gains in the coming days. Your reputation will improve among your peers under today’s skies. There will be some positive changes at the workplace. Good property deals may be finalised in your favour.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Leos will find solace and contentment in helping others, but you should never compromise with your self-esteem. Under Tuesday’s skies, some delightful news will keep you in high spirits. Some of you will perform charitable activities today. There will be good profits and handsome returns in engineering-related work.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Most of your pending work will get completed today. Your married life will remain pleasurable under today’s skies. Your politeness will greatly impress high-rank officers. Today, your trust and respect will increase towards your colleagues. Virgos might need to change their daily routine.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Today, you will be worried about the possibility of losses in the business. Students will try to learn something new under Tuesday’s skies. Some allergies and respiratory problems may trouble you today so take care. You should not let laziness affect your productivity no matter what. Guests may arrive at your home so be prepared.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Students might benefit from a new learning method today. Some of you will receive support and love from near and dear ones. You will enjoy sumptuous food among close friends and family. Your family atmosphere will be joyful under Tuesday’s skies.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You might witness huge financial gains from some of your business clients. Your intelligence will be widely admired today. There will be gains in partnership-based work. Try not to impose your desires on others. You will have cordial relationships with your colleagues today.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): There will be someone who will help you in executing some hindered work of yours. You might reach an agreement regarding your love marriage under Tuesday’s skies. Some of you might plan about new tasks and challenges. The health of ailing people will improve in the coming days.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Today, you might be concerned about your children’s behaviour. Few will remain busy with their household chores and responsibilities. Under today’s skies, you might have to make some big changes in business. Some of you will be emotional about your marital relationship today.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You might spend money on religious activities today. You will spend some quality time with your life partner. Moreover, few might mend strained relationships today. You will complete all your tasks at work with a calm approach. You might plan to go on a short journey that will keep you active. You must take your parents' blessings before any important work.

