Horoscope for 4 March: Find out what the universe has planned for you this Friday

The daily horoscope is here! On 4 March, some zodiac signs might start working towards creating alternative income sources for a better future. Some individuals may experience migraines, while those with knee and back pain need to take extra care.

Moreover, problems related to interests and dividends in may crop up in businesses. Check your horoscope for today here:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April):

Today, you will remain lost in nostalgia and focus on revisiting old moments. Your professional life may be affected by some negative auras. Some may have to deal with migraines today, so take care. If you develop any irritation in your eyes, then definitely visit a doctor. There may be a serious discussion in the house regarding rising expenses.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May):

Your family members and higher officials at work may be surprised by your talent today. Health will be very good under Friday’s skies. Those in love may propose marriage in the coming days. Also, newlywed couples will plan a a long trip. Reduced pressures in the workplace will give you much needed relief.

Gemini: (21 May 21- 20 June):

People may treat you badly out of jealousy this Friday. Some of you may lose trust in your subordinates today. You might make acquaintances with influential people and get their guidance. Some may miscalculate risks and make errors in business investments and planning today. Try to avoid disputes in your family under today's skies.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July):

Under Friday’s skies, there may be some ideological differences with family members, but do take note of their advice. Work may get affected due to some technical reasons today. There is a possibility of problems concerning interests and dividends in businesses. Don’t involve other people while making any decision. Some of you will spend quality time with your spouse under Friday's skies.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August):

There can be a serious argument with your life partner under today’s skies. Some of you will have to work very hard at the job to prove yourself. Instead of reacting quickly to problems, take decisions with a cool mind. Today, you should be careful while using iron tools and equipment.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September):

Your respect will increase in the workplace, due to your commanding personality. Your relationship with family members will be sweet and understanding this Friday. Your routine will be very balanced and disciplined today, keeping all work in order. You will plan to expand business in the coming days. Do not show off in personal relationships and focus on being true and original.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October):

Today, the day will be dull and tiresome but try to complete all tasks that need attention. You will maintain a cordial relationship with your friends and relatives today but remember to put your interests first this Friday. Expressing your thoughts in haste may lead you to trouble. The hindrances blocking government-related work will get over in the coming days.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November):

The day will be favourable, but some may get negative results in business. Your elders will be unhappy with your over-achieving nature, but that should not stop you from reaching your goals. You may complain of pain in your back and knees under Friday’s skies. You will try to acquire new skills and knowledge to boost your talents.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December):

Some big business deal may suddenly get cancelled, but you will be able to figure a way out of the losses. Your important work will get delayed under today’s skies. Avoid giving unsolicited advice to others today. You will be worried about your mother’s health. Don’t disregard your family members in any situation. Some of you will be distracted and find it difficult to focus on your tasks.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January):

You will spend money on luxuries and material pleasures today. You might start working towards creating alternative income sources for a better future. Most of your tasks will be completed before time this Friday. You might share your feelings with your love partner, which will strengthen your bond. Your authority will increase at the workplace.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February):

The day might be tiresome for some as things will not go as planned. People will leave no chance of criticising and badmouthing you but remember to keep calm and prove yourself at work. There will be a sense of discontent in your marital relationship under Friday's skies. People might ridicule you today for something you said or done in the past.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March):

Ongoing family disputes will be resolved in the coming days. You will achieve big success and recognition in business due to proper planning and strategies. There might be huge profits for those in export-related business. Mutual affection will increase in your love relationship, making your bond stronger. Some working professionals may get promoted, while others could see a hike in salary.

