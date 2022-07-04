Horoscope for 4 July: Check what the stars have in store under Monday's skies

The day is going to be quite favourable for achieving your goals. Few zodiac signs will take smart financial decisions today

Here is how the stars are placed for you this Monday! On 4 July, some of the zodiac signs will get their creative energies flowing. Others will catch up with old friends.

The day is going to be quite favourable for achieving your goals. Few zodiac signs will take smart financial decisions today.

Check out if the stars are in your favour this Monday :

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You will feel refreshed and prepared to take on the work week by storm. There could be a conversational conflict, especially if you criticise your colleagues or loved ones. Being focused on work can help you avoid the drama within your circle, though a playful energy will bring you out of your shell later in the afternoon.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Though it is a new work week, you should not worry about suffering from Mondays. Take your playful energy along wherever you go. You will be inspired by your surroundings to engage in activities that unleash your creative potential. Try to maximise the opportunity to highlight your talents.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Don't be afraid to share your future plans with your social circle today, dear Gemini, as passionate Mars connects with communicative Mercury, your planetary ruler. This would help put action behind your words, especially if you take others into your confidence. This would inspire you to follow through and achieve your goals. You will be clear about the things you want to pursue later in the day.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You might wake up on the wrong side of the bed this morning. A healthy competition could manifest from within your social circle in the coming weeks as you will want to carve out a name for yourself.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Follow your normal routine and prioritise your health as it will give you a sense of stability today. This could help you make smart financial decisions. But things can get affected because of your desire to spend on unnecessary things. You will concentrate on your work in order to achieve your professional ambitions.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You may be mentally and emotionally be disturbed in the morning but things will be back on track later in the day. You will be inspired to nurture your friendships in the coming weeks, so make sure to open up and share your thoughts and dreams with the people around you.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You may feel anxious and fearful if you don’t take care of yourself. Look for ways to ground and nurture yourself. You will have more control over your thoughts later in the day.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You will be social today. Reconnect with your friends but make sure to follow your to-do list. Today could be a great time for a new love interest, but only time will tell if it is meant to be. You should follow your heart for the next few weeks.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will be high on energy at work today, Use this energy to handle tasks efficiently. Encourage teamwork amongst your co-workers to showcase your leadership skills. You will be health conscious and will engage in deep conversations regarding your lifestyle for the next few weeks.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): The day will start on a positive note and you will feel supported and protected by unseen forces. Creative inspiration could strike you in the evening and leave you feeling motivated.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You'll feel motivated to get your life in order and cut out any unnecessary baggage. You might suddenly feel compelled to clean out your cabinets and closets but try not to over do in terms of your household chores. You will be patient as you try to reach your goals.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You may feel shy this morning especially if you have not been spending time nurturing yourself. Shocking news could come to you in the evening but try not to get too carried away with gossip. You will be enmeshed in a cloud of creativity for the next few weeks.