Horoscope for 4 February: Check what the stars have in store for you this Friday

Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read our daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

The daily horoscope for you is here. On 4 February, Friday, the stars are aligned in such a way that few zodiac signs will experience body pain, headache and shoulder pain.

The day is also favourable for some people to start a new job or business deal. Those in love will spend time with close ones, while others will get a marriage proposal.

Check your daily horoscope here:

Aries (21 March - 19 April):

The day will begin on a positive note, so make the most of it. Under Friday’s skies, there will be huge profits in business. Some of you may get big responsibilities at the workplace today. Despite all the work pressure, do give enough time to your marital relationship. Always remember to respect your partner's boundaries. However, unnecessary expenses will increase in the evening, be mindful of it.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May):

Today, the family atmosphere will remain pleasurable. In the coming days, there are chances of big success in business. For few, new income sources will be generated that will improve your lifestyle. Parents are going to be happy as children will actively participate in sporting activities. The impediments coming in government-related work will get over soon. You will get rid of health problems as the weather is gradually improving.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June):

Geminis are advised not to interfere in others’ matters. Also, some of you will sensibly complete all your work. Problems affecting your marital relationship will get over. You will be motivated to do something new under Friday’s skies. Even your social media activity will increase, helping you to make more friends.

Cancer (21 June - 22 July):

Youngsters may be a little worried about their future, today. Students will find it difficult to focus on their studies, which in turn will be concerning for parents. You will not get proper guidance from your teachers, so make proper notes for yourself. Due to weather conditions, you may complain of stiffness in the shoulders. Some of you may feel emotionally vulnerable; try talking about your true feelings with close ones.

Leo (23 July - 22 August):

Leos are advised not to trust strangers at any point. Few might plan an outing with your life partner. There are chances that guests may arrive at your home. Your opponents may try to humiliate you, but stay strong and fight your battle. You might be worried about your love relationship, but don't be stressed. The right person for you will soon walk into your life.

Virgo (23 August - 22 September):

Today, your self-confidence will increase, which will make you more assertive. Under Friday’s skies, love will increase in your marital relationship. Some of you will get excellent results in higher studies. There are chances of a big business deal, so keep your options open and make the right decision. The day is quite favourable for starting any new work.

Libra (23 September - 22 October):

You might get a big job offer either today or in the coming days, so keep your fingers crossed. You might share your feelings with your romantic partner, which will bring you both closer. You will meet the expectations of your bosses, leaving them pleased and satisfied with your work. Impediments that have been coming in some important work will get over soon.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November):

Despite too much pressure, you will achieve your business targets on time. Love will increase in your marital relationship under Friday’s skies. Some of you might go on an outing with your friends, but be mindful of your surroundings. There are chances of big success in competitive exams today. Due to weather and its conditions, old diseases may re-emerge.

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December):

You might visit a religious destination today with family or friends. You will spend quality time with your family and give special attention to children. You might expand your business in the coming days, but make cautious choices. You might consider purchasing a new vehicle. Furthermore, there are chances of an injury, so be alert. Complete all your important work before noon, as the position of the stars will make you lazy as the day progresses.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January):

You will have cordial relationships with your loved ones living abroad. Under Friday’s skies, you will get rid of financial problems. Your productivity will increase at work and your boss will be pleased with it. Some of you might go on a date with your love partner. Pay attention to the feelings of your partner, as they need your care. The day is favourable if you are searching for a new job.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February):

People will be attracted to you due to your pleasing personality and behaviour. At your workplace, you will execute your tasks smoothly. Your reputation will increase in your business fraternity today. You might make preparations to conduct an auspicious ceremony, either for yourself or your family. You will spend money on the decoration of your home. In the evening, your work may get hindered due to a shortage of funds.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March):

Migraine patients may have a headache, so take care and don’t exert yourself with work and stress. Tip for the day - don’t make hasty decisions in your professional or personal life. You might secure rights over ancestral properties under Friday's skies. Stay away from negative people, as they bring only stress and tension to your life. Some of you will complain of weakness in the body. You might attend a party in the evening.

