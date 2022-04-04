Horoscope for 4 April: Here's how the stars are aligned for you under Monday's skies

Check out what the universe has in store for you this Monday:

Here is your daily horoscope. On 4 April, some of the zodiac signs will make an effort to grow their business and income, while others may face some issues on the personal front.

Check out what the universe has in store for you this Monday:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April)

Aries will have to come to terms with reality and step out of dreamland. They will also need to make some extra efforts to grow their business. Aries must restrain their emotional turmoil. Unmarried people may get marriage proposals. Avoid travelling if not necessary today.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May)

You might try to cut down any unnecessary expenses. You might find yourself troubled because of some matter. There is a high chance of conflict in your marriage. Your co-workers might be jealous of your success today. Medical professionals might face some problems today.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June)

Geminis will make an extra effort to increase their income. You are likely to exert a lot of influence on others. You might be worried about younger family members. Geminis will be motivated by their life partner. You will also make good use of your sharp mind and intelligence. You might be upset because of the behaviour of a loved one.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July)

The day will remain favourable for Cancerians today. They will share their feelings with their partner. You will also try to help others. Cancerians will also take interest in new things this Monday. You will get support from high-ranking officers. You will make good use of your managerial skills in your workplace.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August)

Leos will be highly concerned about their reputation. You might have to engage in some physically demanding work. You must assess the present circumstances with due sincerity. You might have to borrow some money from your relatives. Leos must remain focused on their work. Those involved in the online shopping business might get benefits today. You might reach out to your friends and family for a chat in the evening. You might want to mix up your work routine if you have been operating remotely as you might end up feeling restless.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September)

Virgos must follow the advice of their life partner today. You might think of buying a new vehicle today. You will find yourself indulging in material pleasures and luxuries today. You will feel healthy and fit this Monday. You might change your daily routine.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October)

Libras might remain dissatisfied today for not being able to complete their work in time. You must take advice from your elders before trying anything. You will be emotional today about your love relationship. Students will need to pay extra attention to their studies. Libras might make some new business acquaintances. It is advisable to maintain your team spirit today.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November)

Scorpios might meet someone for whom they have been waiting for so long. You might also get started on your hindered work today. The day is favourable for Scorpios in terms of financial gains and income. You might also receive some delightful news in the evening. You might also make some new friends in the office.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December)

You will help your friends as much as you can. You will be benefitted from your children today. You will be able to overcome any challenge easily today. You will also try to hone your skills. Some might complain of a burning in their stomach. You might go for a pilgrimage this Monday.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January)

Capricorns might be worried about their children's careers. You might also be concerned because of some digestive system issues. Capricorns will be distracted at the workplace. Young lovers may encounter some problems in their relationship. There are chances of some sudden expenses. You must try and maintain a cordial relationship with your manager.

Aquarius: ( 20 January - 18 February)

Those associated with the world of politics might get promoted today. You might also end up hanging out with your friends in the evening. There are chances of some sudden financial gains in your business today. You must not interfere with other people's work. You will earn a handsome profit from the stock market.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March)

There will be a surge in business activities for Pisceans. You might also achieve success in competitive exams. Your past experiences may benefit you greatly today. Pisceans must refrain from arguing with their life partners today. Your natural charisma will shine through with ease, making it important that you put yourself out there. You must overcome any shyness that is trying to hold you back.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.