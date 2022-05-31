Horoscope for 31 May: Check what the universe has in store for you this Tuesday

Engineering students will get good job opportunities; there will be huge profits in import-export related business and career-related problems of children will get solved

Here is your daily horoscope! On 31 May, engineering students will get good job opportunities. There will be huge profits in import-export business and career-related problems of children will get solved.

This is for all zodiac signs — maintain proper accounts of your expenses and spend some quality time with your life partner.

Check out what the universe has in store for you on Tuesday:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You may get upset with your family members over some issue today. Don’t overwork yourself at home or at the office. Some of you may complain of headaches due to fatigue. Don’t make big promises to anyone among family or friends. Under Tuesday’s skies, you will succeed in achieving your goals. Your health will remain good because of your disciplined daily routine.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You should complete all your pending work today. Instead of getting emotional, try to be practical to remain happy. Few of you might achieve great success in business. Try to maintain proper accounts of your expenses. You will spend time acquiring knowledge on new topics that will help you grow. You might go out with your friends today.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): There will be profits in import-export related business. You will receive emotional support from your family. You should be careful while going out or travelling. Avoid arguing with your life partner because this might adversely affect your self-esteem and morale. You will be concerned about your family today.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will discuss your future plans with your friends soon. You will be full of positive energy today. You will solve most of your family problems with a peaceful approach. People will trust you for your genuine nature and personality. Few of you might spend some quality time with your partner under Tuesday’s skies. Working professionals may get a salary hike in the coming days.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Family members will have excellent harmony and understanding among themselves. Engineering students will get good job opportunities today. People may steal your credit at the workplace so be cautious. Your daily routine may become chaotic under Tuesday’s skies. You may be afflicted by acidity and gas-related problems. Do not attempt to do anything in haste.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Today, you will not feel quite good at home. Some of you may plan a journey or a small trip. Don’t disrespect elderly people. Guests may suddenly arrive at your home today, so be prepared. There will be good mutual understanding in your marital relationship under Tuesday’s skies. Few of you might face some troubles at the workplace. Drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Women are advised to take care of themselves and many may suffer from low blood pressure today. Your unhealthy eating habits may cause health issues. Those into business should remain careful while signing new deals or taking up new assignments. Do not waste your money on unnecessary show off. Some of you will be a little disappointed for not getting the expected results of your hard work.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): People associated with politics may get promoted to a higher position. The career-related problems of your children will get solved soon. The day is favourable for starting a new work or task. Your old acquaintances may help you at the workplace. You will reap the rewards of your past efforts.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will dedicatedly fulfil all your responsibilities today. People will have a lot of expectations from you under Tuesday’s skies, putting unnecessary pressure on you. If you plan to start a new partnership-based business, then evaluate every aspect of your deal multiple times. There are chances of success in research-based projects.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You may complain of headaches due to the heatwave so keep yourself hydrated always. You should carefully consider the advice of your elders. You might lose important opportunities due to your carelessness. Make some time for your partner; otherwise, your relationship may suffer. Under Tuesday’s skies, maintain harmony and understanding among family.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You will need to do a lot of running around at the workplace today. Maintain cordial relationships with your neighbours. Your carelessness may cause losses in the business. Take care of your expensive belongings while travelling. Pay attention to the quality of your food as few might face some health problems today.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Today, you will be happy and contented. You might improve your work methodology with time. Love and intimacy will increase in your marital relationship. Politicians may get outstanding success in their endeavours. Your seniors will praise you highly. Some delightful news will keep you excited under Tuesday’s skies.

