Horoscope for 31 March: Check how the stars are aligned for you under Thursday’s skies  

Here is your daily horoscope for 31 March. This Thursday, few zodiac signs might receive delightful news from friends and family. People involved in the stock market and mutual funds sectors may receive big returns.

Some may not be able to devote enough time to their romantic partner, while others will spend quality time with their life partner.

Check what the universe has in store for you this Thursday, 31 March:

Aries: (21 March- 19 April):

Some of you might be a little distracted today. Aries are advised to practice restraint while communicating. You should remain careful about your opponents. Always keep any documents regarding property or assets safe and secure. Too much exertion may cause fatigue so remember to take regular breaks today. Under Thursday’s skies, you must take special care of your health.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May):

You might spend lavishly on an auspicious ceremony. Some of you might start a new business in the coming days. Under today’s skies, you will spend quality time with your children. Those associated with politics will achieve fame and recognition. You might receive some delightful news from your friends that will make you happy. You will be able to maintain cordial relationships with high-ranking officers.

Gemini: (21 May- 20 June):

The entire day today will be full of excitement and joy. Parents may receive some delightful news from their children today. Under Thursday’s skies, there are chances of discord in your family. Under today's skies, people will be impressed by your behaviour.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July):

You will be able to maintain a cordial relationship with your boss today. Try not to make any hasty decisions, as it might cost you dearly. Today, the behaviour of your life partner may displease you. Cancerians are advised to stay away from negative thoughts. Some of you might experience a lack of coordination in team activities this Thursday.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August):

You might feel lazy and inactive during the first half of the day. You should take special care of the health of your parents today. Love and happiness in marital relationships may be affected under today's skies. Few of you will not get the support you expect from friends.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September):

Today, you will remain busy with your household chores and responsibilities. Those in business will see good financial growth under Thursday’s skies. Try to mingle with wise people as they will provide you with better guidance. You will be able to resolve legal hurdles today. Some of you will get opportunities to make progress on the professional front. Many will not be able to give enough time to their love relationship.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October):

You will be able to repay all your loans today. Your health will remain good under Thursday’s skies. Some of you will be worried about hindered work that needs your attention. Those who are unemployed might receive job offers from abroad. Some of you will give more importance to your family rather than professional commitments.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November):

Today, you will earn money from new sources. Under Thursday’s skies, your family life will be harmonious and pleasant. Those who have invested money in the stock market and mutual funds may get handsome returns. Scorpios are advised to share their opinion without any hesitation today. Those who are awaiting their exam and interview results will be successful in attaining their desired marks.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December):

Some of you might face criticism due to your talkative nature. Children will find it difficult to remain focused on their studies. The dilemma regarding an important task will impact your work today. Your opponents will try to distract you from your work and upcoming challenges. Some of you might not get enough support from your family.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January):

Under today’s skies, you will earn profits fitting in with your expectations. Some of you will move forward towards achieving your most significant goals. Those who are searching for a new job might get success today. Your financial condition will remain good, making your family happy with your choices

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February):

Aquarians are advised to remain focused on their work today. For some, all ongoing tasks may get hindered. Some people will try to demoralize you today, but don’t pay attention to their words. Try not to spoil your relationships with your co-workers today. You must not lend or borrow money today.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March):

You will try to participate in new projects today, thus improving your skills. Some of you will engage in nostalgia with your friends. You might receive some delightful news today pertaining either to your personal or professional life. Your advice will prove beneficial to others. Under Thursday’s skies, you will spend quality time with your life partner.

