Horoscope for 31 July: Check how the stars are aligned for you on the last day of month

Here is what the stars have in store for you on Sunday! A few zodiac signs will see growth in the family business. Some might get a promotion at work. Many will be inclined towards religion and spirituality on the last day of July.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You might share your personal problems with your close friends. Parents may feel embarrassed by their kids' behaviour. Your family business will grow. Post noon, all your hindered work will get completed. Your marital relationship will be full of happiness and romance.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You might earn good profits in the business due to your life partner’s advice. Do not make any important decisions without consulting others. There will be some hindrances if you take up any new task. You will be dissatisfied with your achievements. Helping others will give you inner peace.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You might give some good career advice to others. There will be huge profits in the tourism-based businesses. You will be able to weather all emotional storms today. Some guests may arrive unexpectedly. You might receive some wonderful news. The time is quite favourable to try for a job promotion.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You might go shopping today to purchase some household items. Always take the blessings of your parents before starting your day. Bitter feelings may increase in your personal relationships. You might get betrayed by an acquaintance. You will have to deal with an increased workload over the next few days.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will be acquainted with some wise people. You will get rid of health-related problems. You might receive expensive gifts today. Your wish of getting married might get fulfilled very soon. You will spend quality time with your family under today's skies. You might take some crucial decisions regarding your children’s future.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Your impatience may spoil your work. Your mind will be drawn towards religion. Your business projects could slow down. Virgos are advised to face challenges with courage. Flu and sore throat may trouble you today.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Your social and professional circle will expand. There will be a religious atmosphere in your family today. Your family members will increase your morale and confidence. You might purchase a new vehicle soon. Your advice will greatly influence and benefit others. New income sources will be generated.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Couples will be extremely caring towards one another. You will plan to go on a family trip. You will enjoy scrumptious food this Sunday. People associated with politics may get rewarded for their hard work. Avoid depending too much on others.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Students will take great interest in exploring new subjects. Try to do all your work on time. You will be worried about the health of your loved ones this Sunday. You might have ideological conflicts with your friends. Do not let your ego and jealousy ruin your relationships.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Your mistakes may cost you dearly. Do not depend on others for finishing your tasks. Your business rivals will increase your troubles. Health conditions like constipation and piles will trouble you today. You will be concerned about your love relationship.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Your married life will remain pleasurable under Sunday’s skies. You will perform brilliantly in higher education. The income of restaurant owners will increase. You will share the ups and downs of life with your loved ones. You might make some plans about business partnership.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You will have several doubts regarding your job change. Keep faith in your talent and skills. The day is going to be favourable for retailers. You will take great interest in political matters. Sudden changes in temperature might cause allergies. You will have a lot of responsibilities to fulfill today.

