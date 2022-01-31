Horoscope Today News, 31 January, 2022: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here. Let's find out how the last day of the month (31 January, 2022) will pan out for everyone.

Kick start the first day of the week, Monday by prioritising health and try to strike a balance in your lives, as the Moon enters the Waning Crescent phase. The 28 days old Moon is in Aquarius, now.

Under Monday's skies, all the zodiac signs must devote some time to slow down and ponder on things objectively.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April)

The universe is aligned to make you experience a powerful position at the workplace. You will find your business relationships are strengthening under today's sky. A huge profit in business might be on the cards. Continue to have faith in yourself. You will blessed with great rapport with colleagues.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May)

Under today's skies, prioritise health and exercise. Refrain from misbehaving with parents. Remain dedicated to your professional responsibilities. Don't be extravagant. Your sources of income might be decreased. Your self-confidence might seem low today. But continue to work hard.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June)

Today, you might come across people who would try to demotivate you. Under today's skies, avoid starting any new work. Marital problems and health woes might plague you. Refrain from splurging. Plan ahead your finances to secure your future.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July)

Under Monday's sky, you will find your parents in great health. The cosmic energy will help you to expand your business and also fetch you a good reputation. It's a lovely time for you to enjoy authority in your profession.

Be respectful towards your spouse. Refrain from procrastination.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August)

Under today's lunar influence, you will experience a blissful family life. Chances of health-related issues might bother you. Exercise and meditate. Don't share secrets with people. Your manager will be highly impressed. Your authority will increase at work. It is advisable to stay away from overcrowded places.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September)

The cosmic energy is aligned in a way that the day will prove fruitful for students. Spending time in self-study will be conducive for career growth. You will find that anxieties related to your child will be alleviated this Monday. Under today's sky, you will find that your personal relationships have been boosted. If you are thinking of modifying your work methodology, then this is the ideal time.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October)

For Libras, today the Moon brings in positivity in your professional front. All your work hindrances will get eliminated. Do take care of your spouse's health.

Today, you might feel a little low in confidence; especially towards the evening. Don't hesitate to seek help from others this Monday.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November)

Today, Scorpios will enjoy a lovely romantic time with their partner. The universe is aligned to bring in good news on the job front; along with huge gains in business.

The cosmic energy is suitable for victory in legal matters. Under today's sky, your reasoning ability will be highly appreciated. Participating in religious events will bring you happiness.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December)

Avoid conflicts with neighbours. There could be a possibility of an unnecessary journey. It is advisable to finish your work on time. Refrain from being overconfident. Refrain from fights with your partner. Stay on good terms with your boss today.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January)

Under today's skies, you will find the day quite joyous and pleasurable. Probability of a huge profit in a manufacturing project cannot be ruled out. You might end up spending on luxury items today. The universe is hinting at some new friendships, and a probable meeting with your business partners.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February)

The universe is aligned to fetch huge gains in import-export business. Take care of your health this Monday. You could experience eye-related problems. There could be a possibility of distraction due to family. Be very careful of online transactions. It is advisable to take extra precaution to protect yourself from falling victim to online fraud. Avoid travelling at night.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March)

The universe is indicating a great time career-wise. Those looking for a job will be blessed with positive news on that front. Government employees will experience heightened admiration and respect from others. You will have a fantastic time with your partner. Chances of going on an outing and shopping are high.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.