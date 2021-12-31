Horoscope for 31 December: Check what the stars have in store you on last day of 2021

Horoscope Today News, 31 December: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here! Under Friday’s skies, some zodiac signs will progress in business and education. Those in love will spend more time with their partners by going on small trips and vacations.

Tip for the day – As it's the last day of the year try to be courteous to people who are not respected in the society.

Check your horoscope here

Aries: (21 March - 19 April):

On the last day of the year, negative things of the past may re-emerge and upset you but don’t let that spoil your day. Aries may experience some difficulties at the workplace due to pressure to complete all pending work. Under Friday’s skies, you might face health-related problems so be careful regarding your diet. Furthermore, those who are working, will have to do a lot of running around as work will get hindered. Despite the work and pressure, you will take time out and spend time with your children.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May):

People with this zodiac sign will be spending the entire day in peace and solace. Those who are associated with politics, will have a favourable day today. Also, people who are interested in starting new projects can go ahead as the stars are aligned in your favour. On the last day of the year, be mindful of lending and borrowing money. Many people will purchase new clothes and jewellery today.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June):

Geminis should avoid associating with bad company today. Those who have put in a lot of hard work either in their education or career, will reap the rewards for it soon. Don’t make any big decisions in life when you are emotionally vulnerable. Do not take your health problems lightly as it will lead to bigger issues later.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July):

On the last day of the year, you will not be too keen to work as you are in a celebratory mood. You will also have a favourable day as everything will go as planned. Under Friday’s skies, your rekindled romantic relationships will bring you solace. Those who are into business are advised to remain cautious while finalising business deals.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August):

Leos will not have a good day today as your boss has not been satisfied with your work lately. But that should not stop you from proving yourself among your colleagues. Tip for the day - try to keep a low profile or day today. Many of you will prefer to stay home today and spend time with family, so make the most of it.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September):

People with this zodiac sign will be in a happy mood from spending tome with their families. The day is also favourable for those who wish to buy a gift and confess their love to someone special. Those into business will see unexpected financial gains. As the day will be restful, try to spend quality time with your children as they need your attention. Moreover, you will indulge in things that interest you.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October):

Under Friday’s skies, Libras will be able to sort out complicated matters with their confidence and wisdom. Because of the holiday season and celebratory mood, you may not be able to perform your best at the workplace today. Youngsters will have to make some tough career decisions and choices in the coming days. Due to the weather conditions, cough and cold may trouble you.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November):

Scorpios will be appreciated at their workplace. Many associates will try to offer their assistance to you, after being impressed by your dedication and good work. Moreover, your positivity will have a great influence on others. As it’s the last day of the year, there will be a festive atmosphere in your office and people will be planning on how to ring it the New Year. Those into business will witness good sales.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December):

Under today's skies, you will need to conclude some office work quickly as the coming days are going to be hectic. Those who are unemployed will have to endure taunts for their joblessness but that should not lower your spirit in finding one soon. Don’t be too open about your personal Iife. Outsiders will try to interfere in your private matters.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January):

Capricorns who are in love or in a relationship might go on an outing with their life partner. Today, your family life will be pleasurable and pleasing. As the year is about to end, you will take great interest in religious activities since it will bring you prosperity and peace. Under Friday’s skies, investing in the property will be profitable as it will bring good returns.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February):

People with this zodiac sign will see huge unexpected financial gains in the business. For some, there would be chances of foreign travel and holiday. Under Friday’s skies, unexpected guests may arrive at your home. Many may find some acceptance regarding their choice of life partner.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March):

You will enjoy every moment you spend with your family today. Under Friday's skies, you might consider the idea of purchasing a new vehicle. At the workplace, your authority will increase and so will your responsibilities. Most importantly, your confidence will increase as you will complete all your pending tasks on time.