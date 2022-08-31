Starting any new work today might not be good for Scorpios. Sagittarians may get a promotion. Those in business might get huge profits.

Wondering how your stars are aligned on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi? We are here with today’s horoscope. Aries might go on a business trip. Taurus may get an increment. Geminis will put effort into improving their skills. The day is good for politicians. Virgos may be down with a fever. Starting any new work today might not be good for Scorpios. Sagittarians may get a promotion. Those in business might get huge profits. Others might get some time to spend with family. Some might see a sudden increase in their expenses. Check your horoscope for this Wednesday, 31 August:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Love in your marital relationship will increase. You may go on a short business trip. You will get the benefits of your hard work. Working professionals may see a hike in their salary. The success of your children will make you feel overjoyed.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Working professionals may receive an increment. You will become more aware of your responsibilities. Diabetic patients are advised to take care of their health. A wish of yours might get fulfilled. You will help those in need.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You will put in efforts to improve your skills. The day is favourable for those pursuing technical education. You will be emotionally strong. People related to politics may get some good news. You could spend quality time with your close friends. You will feel proud because of your children’s conduct.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): You should collect all the information required before investing capital in new projects. Your co-workers will not be satisfied with your performance. You may be emotionally vulnerable. Be cautious while lending and borrowing money. People close to you may turn hostile. You will get worried about your role at the workplace.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): You might bag an award for your excellent performance. Your popularity on social media will increase. Your self-confidence will also get a boost. There will be a surge in sales. You will take an interest in charitable activities. People will respect you more.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Avoid sharing unsolicited opinions in others’ matters. You may be down with cough and fever. Associating with sycophants will not be good for you. Avoid unnecessary journeys. Burning sensation in your stomach may prove troublesome.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Your expenditure will also increase with your income. Remain careful in partnership-based business. You might also go for a little outing in the evening. A big problem of yours may get solved. You may also get an invitation from a friend. Your interest in research work will increase.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): You should not waste your time being lazy and inactive. Negative people may have a negative impact on your mental health. Starting any new work today is not advisable. You should be careful while driving. You may suffer from a leg injury. You may be required to do overtime at the office.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Working professionals might get a promotion. You may get some delightful news from your kids. You will be getting a huge amount of profit in the business. The hindrances in your government-related work will go away. You will fulfil your family responsibilities. Career-related problems will get resolved for youngsters.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You might be able to negotiate any legal disputes. Your hindered projects may start again. Your coordination with high-rank officers will increase. You might be required to change your work methodology. Your married life will remain pleasurable. You will participate in a lot of social activities.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You will take out some time for your family. You will prefer to multitask today. The turmoil of the past few days will get over. Your acquaintances with prominent people will further improve.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You will get irritated due to a reason. There might be a sudden increase in your expenses. People may presume you to be selfish. Constipation and gas-related problems will have an impact on your daily routine. Avoid consumption of spicy and packaged food from the market. Some old diseases may re-emerge.

