Horoscope for 30 May: Check what the universe has in store for you this Monday

A few of the zodiac signs are advised to pick the right path if they have confidence in it. Some are directed to activate their curious side and work to better relationships and social networks. To all zodiac signs, keep a check on your health and maintain a disciplined routine

Here is your daily horoscope! On 30 May, a few of the zodiac signs are advised to pick the right path if they have confidence in it. Some are directed to activate their curious side and work to better relationships and social networks.

This is to all zodiac signs, keep a check on your health and maintain a disciplined routine. Check out what the universe has in store for you on Monday:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Under Monday’s skies, you will activate your curious side that will make you find ways to stimulate your soul. Thoughtful journaling can help you unpack any deep emotions you've been wrestling with for a long time. Connecting with others will fill your heart immensely.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Keep a check on your monthly budget today. If there are any major purchases or luxurious vacations that you're hoping to indulge in over the next six months, this is the time to outline a plan on how you intend to reach these goals.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): The new moon will manifest in your sign this morning, making it a favourable one for yo. As the afternoon rolls in, you may be called to emotionally support a friend. Such vibes will also encourage you to examine your relationship with social media.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): The issues around your home will disrupt some plans, but not to any negative effect. Go for a deep meditation session to help you uncover messages from beyond the veil. If you feel you could use some help in unpacking your psyche, consider turning to a friend for support or investing in the services of a therapist or spiritual healer.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Be open to new connections and friendships today. Try a new approach with an old friend. You'll both have a good combination of ideas. If you've been wanting to expand your connections through social media platforms, then go ahead as the time is right.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): The universe will ask you to take your professional goals more seriously today. If you need to enrol in extra schooling or training in order to reach certain qualifications within your chosen occupation, now is the time to take out your calendar so you can make solid decisions around when to start.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): A philosophical energy will wash over you today, making you confident. It is the right time to expand your mind through personal studies that will trigger a curiosity within you, which may inspire you to embrace a new form of esoteric studies, such as astrology, tarot or hermeticism.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You will have an opportunity to leave the past behind today, as the new moon will oversee your personal transformation. Rather than viewing these sentiments as a reason to say 'goodbye', consider it an excuse to build something new. However, you may be required to give less attention or energy to unproductive situations or people that have been taking up too much space in your life.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Love will fill the air for you today, as the new moon will govern matters related to the heart. The new day talks about a fresh start for you, which means a new relationship could begin to blossom. Use this energy as an excuse to romance with yourself a bit, embracing relaxation and activities that bring you joy.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Today, take a moment to analyse what your time management and personal organisation have been looking like lately, especially if you've had a hard time staying on task. Checking in with your health should also be a priority under Monday’s skies.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Creative inspiration will find you today. If there's a specific passion project you've been wanting to get off the ground, this cosmic climate will support such endeavours over the next six months.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): If your house has fallen into disarray, it's time to tidy up and look for domestic bliss. Nurturing yourself should also be a priority, especially if you've been particularly drained or overwhelmed recently.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.