Horoscope for 30 July: Check how the stars are aligned for you this Saturday

Some zodiac signs could experience increased work pressure or ill health today. Try to maintain your work-life balance

A few zodiac signs might start a new business this Saturday as the stars align in their favour. The day is going to be good for people associated with the IT and software industry. Few might participate in some big project as well.

New income sources will be generated. Others might recover outstanding money from borrowers. Some zodiac signs could experience increased work pressure or ill health today. Try to keep your work-life balance intact. Check what your stars say for you this Saturday, 30 July:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Students will get good results. You will be excited about your children’s success in life. You will unleash your creative side. Remain pleasant and nice with others. Learn to achieve some work-life balance.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): There might be some problems in property-related matters. You might start a new business soon. You might have to go on an official tour for a few days. Some might complain of abdominal cramps. Your differences with colleagues will increase.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You might participate in some big projects. Working professionals will have a peaceful day at the office. You will perform all your tasks diligently. This Saturday is favourable for people associated with the IT and software industry. You might receive good guidance from your mentor.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Your pending work will gather momentum under Saturday’s skies. Do not harbour hostile feelings for others. You might complain of a burning sensation in your chest. Workload will increase at the office today. Keep your aggressiveness restrained.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): The first half of the day will be unfavourable. Working professionals will get help from their subordinates. High-rank officers will support you. You might take some crucial decisions regarding your children’s future. You might go on a short vacation with your life partner soon.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Your stubborn behaviour will displease others. Avoid being overconfident. Try to remain positive in every situation. Some important belongings of yours may get lost. Constipation and gas-related problems may impact your daily routine. Your expenses might increase this weekend.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): There will be peace and prosperity in your family under Saturday’s skies. New income sources will be generated. Some may sign new business contracts. You will get good results in competitive exams. There are chances of big property deals. Your life partner will support your wholeheartedly in all your tasks.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You might recover outstanding money from borrowers this Saturday. You might try to postpone some important work due to laziness. Scorpios are advised to speak politely with others and not use harsh words toward anyone. Your dominance at your workplace will increase.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will get rid of your workplace problems in the second half of the day. Students will achieve good results. The day is favourable for reconciling with friends and mending relationships. New investments will give you big profits. You might go on a pilgrimage in the coming days.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): In the morning, you will be in a good mood but post noon you might face some troubles at the workplace. You might have conflicts with your seniors today. Some could also feel unwell. You should remain careful while using electronic appliances.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Your financial condition will improve with time. Executing all your tasks with a proper strategy will get you the expected results. You should devote more time to your life partner. You might get outstanding money back today. Your respect and reputation will increase.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Make careful decisions if you are planning to take a business loan. Intimacy will increase in your love relationship today. You might complain of nerve pain. Some relatives may arrive unannounced. Stay away from others’ matters.

